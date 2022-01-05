DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jan 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A trash compactor works the pile at the Logan Landfill in this February 2004 file image. Belgrade News file photo. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comment on a proposed expansion of Logan Landfill.The state agency released a draft environmental assessment Wednesday that outlines the proposed 543-acre expansion to Gallatin County’s landfill. The expansion would not add new land to the waste dumping site, but instead build out the current landfill onto county land.Logan Landfill accepts about 160,000 tons of waste per year from Gallatin County, Bozeman, Yellowstone National Park and portions of Park, Madison and Broadwater counties. The 127-acre landfill will reach capacity by 2025, according to the state agency’s news release. Gallatin County Solid Waste District Manager Jim Simon agreed with the agency’s finding, adding that piling up waste could be a short-term option.“We would have a year of emergency vertical expansion, in five years time this facility would be closed,” Simon said.But trash and other solid waste, like concrete and construction materials, could only be stacked up to about 20 feet because of high winds that could blow and scatter debris around the area, Simon said.Simon said that the landfill is at about half of its designed capacity. The proposed expansion would add 45.3 million cubic yards of disposal capacity. That added disposal capacity would inhabit 330 acres of space that the landfill could expand out to, Simon said. The rest of acreage would act as a buffer. About 8 acres would be set aside for a scale to weigh trucks filled with trash and other waste, and another 9 acres used for asbestos disposal.Simon said that taxpayers in Gallatin County would not pay for the projectWaste removal companies like Republic Services and L&L Site Services that pay to use the site would fund the project. Those companies pay a set fee — about $27 per ton — based on how many tons of waste they drop into the landfill.Simon said the landfill has been setting aside money from those fees for years and has enough saved in its expansion account to cover the cost of the project.If the expansion is not approved, waste from Gallatin County and the areas that Logan Landfill serves would be transported to other landfills — like Butte-Silver Bow Landfill — or transfer stations in the state, adding time and resources to the process of waste removal, Simon said.The comment period for the draft environmental assessment is open until Feb. 4. Moira Davin, a spokesperson for the Montana DEQ, said that people can submit comments at the agency’s website, or by mail to DEQ Solid Waste Section, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620.The state agency plans to compile and respond to some of the comments and add them into an appendix of the final assessment. The comment period for the draft environmental assessment is open until Feb. 4. Moira Davin, a spokesperson for the Montana DEQ, said that people can submit comments at the agency's website, or by mail to DEQ Solid Waste Section, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620.The state agency plans to compile and respond to some of the comments and add them into an appendix of the final assessment. 