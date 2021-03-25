The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport announced several new direct flights for summer 2021, including the first nonstop service from Bozeman to the nation’s capital.
The new direct flights increases BZN’s list of nonstop services to a total of 29 direct destinations, the most the airport has ever had, according to a Thursday afternoon news release.
Bozeman’s newest airline, Southwest, is introducing weekend service to Dallas Love Field Airport, Chicago Midway International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The new Southwest flights are scheduled to begin on June 6 and run through Aug. 15.
Delta Air Lines will begin flying direct service three times a week to New York’s JFK International Airport on May 7. Those flights are scheduled to increase to daily service May 28 through Sept. 6. Delta will also run direct service to Los Angeles International Airport from May 5 through Sept. 6 and daily service to Seattle from May 29 through Sept. 6.
Delta is also adding Saturday direct service to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which is scheduled to begin on May 29 and conclude on Sept. 4.
United Airlines will be introducing daily service to Dulles International Airport in Washington beginning on July 1 and ending on Sept. 6.
