Red Ants Pants Music Festival had to postpone its regular summer folk and Americana festival earlier this year because of the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean there’s no Red Ants Pants at all.
This week, the festival announced a free online concert in collaboration with the Montana Nonprofit Association.
“While our state and nation are facing challenging times, we believe that in many ways, we are coming together stronger than ever,” said festival producer Sarah Calhoun in a news release announcing the concert. “We hope folks will join us in raising a glass and enjoying some incredible music from festival favorites as we celebrate and recognize the Montana grit that will see us through.”
The “Resounding Resolve” virtual concert is intended to thank and celebrate Montana nonprofits and the work those organizations have done during the pandemic. Set to stream on the Montana Nonprofit Association’s Facebook and Youtube pages on Sept. 24, the show will feature fan favorites from past Red Ants Pants lineups, including Supaman, Suzy Boggus, Jeffrey Foucault, the Secret Sisters and more.
“Montana’s strength of community has never been more evident,” said Montana Nonprofit Association Executive Director Liz Moore in the release. “More than anything, we want to celebrate the way Montanans are showing up so generously for each other right now.”
The 10th Red Ants Pants Music Festival was set to take place on a working cattle ranch outside of White Sulphur Springs in July of this year, but was rescheduled in early April, after the threat of COVID-19 became clear and Gov. Steve Bullock ordered restrictions to try to curb the spread of the virus. The new dates for the 10th festival are July 22-25, 2021.
The festival is the main fundraiser for the Red Ants Pants Foundation, which helps rural communities expand leadership roles for women, with a special focus in the timber and logging industries. The foundation puts on girls leadership programs and timber skills programs several times per year.
It also gives out grants to family-run farms and ranches and rural women entrepreneurs, though its 2020 grant cycle is on hold because of the pandemic. According to the Red Ants Pants Foundation website, since the foundation began, it’s doled out over $110,000 in community grants across Montana.
Virtual concerts and online events are now commonplace in the time of COVID-19. Bozeman’s summer concert series Music on Main was virtual this year, livestreamed from the Rialto Theater. And big-name artists also made the jump to virtual shows, live streaming everything from straightforward living room practice sessions to the Travis Scott concert on Fortnite, a popular video game.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.