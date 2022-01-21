The Museum of the Rockies opened two new exhibits on Saturday that feature realistic paintings of automobiles and creative tools designed to make day-to-day activities more accessible.
Museum of the Rockies’ two new rotating exhibits are called “Human Plus: Real Lives + Real Engineering” and “LUSTER: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting.” They both opened to the general public on Saturday.
Visitors spent Saturday morning gazing at the glossy paintings of cars and motorcycles before experiencing the interactive stations featured in “Human Plus.”
Kids took turns operating a DJ system controlled by a wheelchair, controlling a computer mouse with their noses and riding on a simulated downhill mono-ski course. Visitors read the stories behind new technology engineered to aid people with disabilities.
Staff decided to bring “Human Plus” to Bozeman partially because the hands-on activities appeal to children, said Alicia Harvey, director of marketing for Museum of the Rockies. The museum last hosted a rotating exhibit geared toward kids over a year ago.
They also selected the exhibit because of its inspiring message — that people can use science and technology to overcome adversity and improve their lives, Harvey said.
“Human Plus” is funded by the National Science Foundation, and it will be on display in Bozeman until May 1. After that, the exhibit will head over to the Rocky Mountain Children’s Museum in North Carolina.
More than 45 paintings depicting cars, motorcycles and machinery are showcased in “LUSTER” — a traveling exhibit that highlights works from over 10 realist and hyperrealist artists.
The shiny, vivid artwork portrays vintage vehicles from the 1940s and 1950s and more recent classics. Upon first glance, many of the paintings could be mistaken as photographs.
The double-meaning of the word “luster” refers to how brilliant the paintings are, but it also encapsulates society’s desire to cruise the roads and rev their engines, Harvey said.
In Bozeman, that desire lives on in events like the annual Cruisin’ on Main Car Show downtown, she said. The pandemic has also renewed interest in traveling the roads and visiting new places, calling back to that appreciation for motor vehicles.
“We are thrilled people are taking to the roads, getting in their cars ... getting off the main tourist corridors and exploring,” Harvey said. Some artists added small details like rust — a way of showing that cars “aren’t always perfect, but we still love them.”
Carol and Bob Flaherty of Bozeman decided to check out the museum’s two new exhibits on Saturday. The two are regular museum-goers, and they were particularly impressed by the automobile and motorcycle paintings, especially the works by artist Robert Petillo.
Bob pointed out how Petillo incorporated stories into his paintings by depicting scenes in the reflections of the cars’ chrome ornamentation. There was a root beer stand shown in one reflection and a police car shown in another.
A family friend of Carol’s used to draw vehicles back in the 1960s. The genre goes a long way back, she said.
“If you like cars or motorcycles, you will love this exhibit,” Carol said. “If you like art, you might be intrigued by the techniques.”
“LUSTER” is curated by David J. Wagner, and it will be on display in Bozeman until May 1. The exhibit will then make its way to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Indiana.