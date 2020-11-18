Buying a home in the Gallatin Valley continues to grow more expensive.
From September 2020 to October 2020, the median sales price of a single family home in Gallatin County increased by about 6%, from $550,000 in September to $585,000 in October, according to a news release from the Gallatin Association of Realtors.
That’s a 27.6% increase over the median sales price of $458,600 in October 2019, according to the association’s Market Watch.
The price of a condo or townhome also increased from September to October, jumping from $326,000 in to $339,500, an increase of just over 4%.
“The market’s performance has been impressive over the past few months, and that strong activity continued in October,” said GAR Board President Claire Gillam in a news release announcing the October numbers. “We expect the market to remain strong as we move into the winter.”
Between July and August 2020, the Gallatin Valley’s housing market saw its largest jump in recent history, with median sales prices for a single-family home jumping more than $88,000 in one month.
The cost of condos and townhomes has behaved similarly, though the increases year-over-year tend to be much smaller than in the single-family home market. For instance, while the median sales price of a single-family home increased by 27.6% from October 2019 to October 2020, the median sales price of condos and townhomes increased 4.5% during that same time period.
Due to a cyber security issue, October market reports for specific areas of Gallatin County — like inside Bozeman city limits, for example — were not yet available.
Gallatin County’s rapidly growing real estate market has long outpaced the growth of local wages, where the median household makes $61,499 per year in 2018 dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
