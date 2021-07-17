On a smoke-filled Friday afternoon at Bozeman International Airport two Diamond planes touched down carrying four young adults who five days earlier had never flown a plane but had just completed a cross-state trip to Driggs, Idaho.
Summit Aviation‘s seventh annual camp brought four cancer survivors from around the country to Montana for five days of flight training and over 10 hours of flight time, including aerial views of Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Tetons.
It was a return for the camp, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Camp participant Cody Walden, from Philipsburg, said seeing Yellowstone, including the Grand Prismatic Spring and the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, was one of his favorite parts.
Walden was even able to fly to his hometown on Thursday.
The camp, which started on Monday, included ground courses on flight planning and basic aerodynamics, one-on-one instruction, daily flights and behind-the-scene airport tours.
Camp participant Jacob Harber, from Washington, said he was having the time of his life.
“It’s an unbelievable experience that I will never forget,” he said. “I’ve been able to do the thing that’s been on the top of my bucket list.”
The planes used by the participants have dual instruments for the instructor and student to trade off control as needed.
Martin Ribulotta, from Maryland, said aviation isn’t the most affordable industry but the camp has provided a window into it.
“It really opened my eyes to the world of aviation,” Ribulotta said.
Ribulotta said his favorite moment was when they got to test different flight maneuvers, including one that recreates what it feels to hit 0-G, or weightlessness.
The program is a partnership with Eagle Mount, which offers year-round recreational activities and outdoor events for people with disabilities and young people who’ve had cancer.
The camp is made possible by donations, including lunches provided by local restaurants, instructors donating their time, owners donating the use of their planes and Jet Aviation donating fuel used during the camp.
“We have a wonderful aviation community,” said Ben Walton, president of Summit Aviation.
The camp was started in 2014 when Walton’s own family was touched by cancer. When his mother was diagnosed, Walton said he felt powerless. Within a couple months he had partnered with Eagle Mount and created the week-long camp.
Walton said the camp is designed to be an empowering experience.
For camp participant Chris Giesie, from Texas, said he saw a big difference from his first day to his fifth day flying.
“I was much smoother than the first day,” he said. “It was amazing, and amazing isn’t even a good enough word for it.”
