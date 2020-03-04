The Big Sky Water and Sewer District has removed the blockage that caused thousands of gallons of raw sewage to overflow from a pipe at Big Sky Resort and is working to determine whether sewage reached a tributary of the Gallatin River.
Late on Feb. 26, someone discovered that raw sewage had overflowed from a manhole near Low Dog Run, a ski trail that connects to the resort’s Thunder Wolf chairlift, said Grant Burroughs, the district’s wastewater superintendent. The water and sewer district returned to the area the next morning for repairs and removed the blockage from the pipe by noon on Feb. 27.
“I think we caught it pretty early because a lot of skiers use that area,” Burroughs said.
The district has cleared some garbage from the area and will have to return once the snow melts for further cleanup, Burroughs said. For now, the spill area has been fenced off.
The blockage was likely caused by debris accumulating on a stainless-steel strap that had fallen into a 15-inch sewer pipe, Burroughs said. The debris partially blocked the sewer pipe, so overflow only occurred when there was a high volume of effluent — typically around breakfast, lunch and dinner time.
It will take a while to know whether any sewage reached the Middle Fork of the West Fork of the Gallatin River, which lies about 170 feet from the spill.
At the request of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the water and sewer district collected water samples above and below the spill to determine if pollutants entered the river. It will take some time for the district to receive results from the testing.
Because of the intermittent nature of the spill, it is difficult to calculate how much raw sewage was released. Burroughs initially told The Billings Gazette, which first reported the spill, that there had been a 62,500-gallon spill. He told the Chronicle he later realized he had calculated that figure based on a full — rather than a partial — blockage.
Burroughs said he estimates the actual volume of the spill was closer to 12,000 gallons.
With the blockage removed, the water and sewer district has no further plans for work on the pipe, Burroughs said.
The district notified DEQ of the spill on Feb. 27 and has completed required state forms about the incident.
DEQ will use the testing results to help determine whether fines will be levied on the district for the spill, said spokesperson Moira Davin.
Big Sky Resort spokesperson Stacie Mesuda said that the spill didn’t happen on resort property and hasn’t resulted in any trail closures or changes to resort operations. She referred all questions to the water and sewer district.
“This was totally managed by the water and sewer district, so we don’t have any more information about it,” Mesuda said.
Wastewater has long been a contentious and challenging issue in Big Sky, especially as development in the area increases.
In 2017, the DEQ fined the Yellowstone Club $94,000 and required it to complete environmental projects related to water quality for spilling nearly 30 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Gallatin River in March 2016.
