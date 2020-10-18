Alex Winnings is spending one-on-one bonding time with her healthy, 9-month-old daughter thanks to quick coordination between doctors at clinics in Bozeman and Billings and a rare operation that saved her baby’s life.
After Winnings found out she was pregnant in July 2019, everything seemed pretty normal, she said. That all changed 21 weeks in when Winnings and her fiance Todd Schneemann went to the Billings Clinic’s Bozeman OB/GYN to find out whether they were having a baby boy or girl.
“It was super nerve wracking because it was supposed to be such a happy day, but it ended up being one of the worst days of my life just because I’ve never been that stressed,” Winnings said.
The couple found out the baby would be a girl, but abnormalities revealed in the ultrasound meant Winnings was at risk of going into premature delivery. To prevent this, she had to hurry to Billings for a procedure called an emergency cerclage.
Dr. Michael Gordon, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at the Billings Clinic, said the procedure is difficult because it’s easy to rupture the fetal membrane and end the pregnancy.
“You can be a hero, or you can be a failure. So you do the best you can, and even with the best you can do, sometimes you still fail,” he said.
Winnings and Schneemann booked it to Billings. As they drove through a blizzard along the way, Winnings called her family to let them know what was going on. She felt scared, but the process of going to Bozeman to Billings was smooth, she said.
“The chances were just so high that I could lose her, and there are other risks that come with the cerclage,” she said. “But Dr. Gordon made me feel like I was in really good hands.”
When Winnings and Schneemann arrived at the hospital in Billings, everything was ready for them. Dr. Gordon performed the emergency cerclage, which went without a hitch.
“Alex was amazing,” Gordon said. “It only works 50 to 75% of the time, which means there’s a 25% chance that no matter what we do, you’re going to lose the pregnancy.”
After the procedure, Winnings spent months on bed rest hoping she wouldn’t go into preterm labor. Winnings was taking classes at Montana State University at the time, so not being able to go to school and not being able to get out of the house was difficult.
“She was just wanting to come out,” Winnings said. “I did make it through the semester of school though.”
At 33 weeks, Winnings realized she was going into labor. After a complicated delivery, she met her daughter, Avery Schneemann.
“She was four pounds,” Winnings said. “It’s kind of surreal to be in that much stress and anticipation for months, and just see her breathing on her own and thriving in that incubator.”
After Avery was born came another long waiting game. Avery’s lungs were still underdeveloped, so she suffered from periodic bradycardia episodes where her heartbeat slowed, Winnings said. Avery wasn’t able to leave the hospital for while because of it.
“It was really tough on me, and I think it was tough on Todd too,” Winnings said.
Eventually, the episodes subsided and Avery was able to leave the hospital. And now Winnings is finally able to enjoy time with her baby girl.
