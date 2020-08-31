The Rainbow Point shoreline of Hebgen Lake has been closed due to a toxic algal bloom, according to a news release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
A high level of the neurotoxin Anatoxin-a was detected near the Rainbow Point campground, prompting the closure.
The health department said people shouldn’t recreate in or drink the water at Rainbow Point and pets, children and livestock should not approach the area. Fishing and boating are also discouraged.
Anatoxin-a can be produced by some freshwater cyanobacteria — or blue-green algae — and can negatively affect the nervous system.
“We want people to be aware of the elevated risk at Rainbow Point and exercise extreme caution along the Rainbow Point shoreline,” said environmental health director Lori Christenson.
Anatoxin-a was also detected nearby at Corey Springs, but the concentration was not high enough to require closure.
When water samples collected with a field test kit last week showed evidence of the toxic algal bloom at Rainbow Point and Corey Springs, warning signs were posted at the two locations.
A lab confirmation test Saturday showed the water at Rainbow Point had an Anatoxin-a level of 230 parts per billion, well above the state closure guideline of 20 parts per billion, the release said. The lab test showed a concentration of 0.17 parts per billion at Corey Springs, which didn’t require a closure.
NorthWestern Energy will test the water weekly to monitor the toxic algal blooms. The next test results should be available by the end of the week.
The health department, Northwestern Energy, U.S. Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality are working to notify the public about the closure and will provide an update when the condition improves.
Gallatin County has had a handful of toxic algal blooms this summer. The Department of Environmental Quality has recorded blooms at the Sundance Springs Subdivision, Valley Grove and Rustler Trail Pond and the Valley West Pond.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.