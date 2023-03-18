BNSF train

A BNSF Railway oil train is seen along the Flathead River near Columbia Falls in February 2023.

 Justin Franz

An explosive train wreck in Ohio last month has brought increased scrutiny on the nation’s railroads regarding safety, including here in Montana, which has seen its share of headline-grabbing derailments over the decades.

In the weeks since that derailment, an industry that normally operates in the background has been pushed into the national spotlight by people worried about what would happen if a similar incident occurred in their community. Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Congress in hopes of making the nation’s railroads safer, despite assurances from the industry that 99% of hazardous materials shipped by rail arrive at their destination without incident.

But in Montana, worries about rail safety are nothing new, especially a decade after an increase of fossil fuel shipments out of North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields brought more train traffic to Big Sky Country — and more fears about what would happen if one of those trains jumped the tracks.


