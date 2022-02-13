For the first time on Saturday, the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center hosted the Sacagawea Classic, a Nordic ski racing event that draws skiers from around the Gallatin Valley and beyond.
Racers of all ages took to Crosscut’s web of cross-country ski trails beneath blue skies and the silhouette of the Bridger Mountains. They set off near the biathlon range, then disappeared into the treeline. One by one, the skiers returned around a corner and glided past the finish line.
Saturday’s races included a 5K, 15K, 30K and a kids fun ski. Overall winners and age group winners collected gifts crafted by Jo Newhall of Sagebrush Ceramics. First, second and third place 30K winners received $250, $500 and $1,000 in cash prizes.
David Norris of Bozeman placed first among the men in the 30K with a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes and 26.6 seconds. Mariah Bredal of Salt Lake City placed first among the women with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes and 43.1 seconds.
Norris said the 15K loop progressively climbs from the start to a high point. He skied as hard as he could on every hill, found a pace that was sustainable, and the gap between him and other racers grew.
“It’s really cool to do a community race up here,” Norris said. “I went to college at MSU and did NCAAs here, so it’s been a while since I’ve raced at Crosscut. It’s fun to come back.”
Jeff Cadry of Big Sky placed first among the men in the 15K with a time of 40 minutes and 49.5 seconds. Lexie Madigan of Truckee, California, won first place among the women with a time of 43 minutes and 27.3 seconds.
Cadry said there were a lot of hills on the course and it was challenging to find the right wax for his skis, but Saturday was a great day. He grew up racing, and now he’s trying to get back into it.
Cadry is preparing for a 25K in West Yellowstone, so he felt that Saturday’s 15K would be a good stepping stone for figuring out his pacing. He comes out to Crosscut whenever he can because of the great course and facilities.
“I love it. The views, the forest — it keeps you entertained,” Cadry said. “There’s always something to look at so you’re not concentrating too hard on how bad you’re hurting.”
Madigan said Saturday was the first time she’d raced a 15K, so she didn’t know exactly how to pace it. Fortunately it was a nice sunny day with good tracks and skiing, she said. Madigan went to a ski academy in Lake Tahoe, California, but said she is now training with Crosscut.
“It feels pretty good to be out here on my 20th birthday,” Madigan said.
Christian Landers of Bozeman took the first-place men’s title in the 5K, finishing with a time of 17 minutes and 11.1 seconds. Dani Aravich of Bozeman took the first-place women’s title, cruising across the finish line at 19 minutes and 52.8 seconds.
Aravich is about to head to Beijing with Team USA to compete as a Nordic skier in the Paralympic Winter Games.
Cliff Montagne, a member of Crosscut’s board of directors, said he started the Sacagawea Classic in the 1970s in the same area north of Bridger Bowl. The racing event was patterned after the George Washington’s birthday ski touring race in New England, he said.
Early organizers decided to feature a series of Nordic ski races, which they placed in various locations around Bozeman, including on Hyalite Reservoir. The races continued at the Bohart Cross Country Ski Ranch, which is now Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
“The idea of this race is patterned after that series that continued into the 80s and 90s and 2000s,” Montagne said. “There were something like seven or eight events over the years, but this is the first time they’ve been held in the modern Crosscut era.”
Montagne said the race series is organic, and the current organizers are hoping to continue it annually. It’s a culture piece that is keyed around racing, but it has so many other pieces, he said.
“This is very community-oriented, and it’s bringing together all the people in the Bozeman area who like to ski Nordic, including people who are just beginning,” Montagne said. “We live in this wonderful area, and cross-country skiing is one of the ways to get out and enjoy being outside, and it’s also a wonderful way to stay healthy and to see friends and family.”