Montana saw historically high pumpkin costs this year, leaving some farmers with extra product even after Halloween festivities draw to a close.
This year, rising food costs coupled with optimal pumpkin growing conditions in some parts of the state created a catch-22: a surplus of pumpkins that fewer people can afford.
Nationally, the average price per pumpkin was $5.40 in 2022, up from $4.83 in 2021 — roughly a 12% increase, according to data from Statista, a website that records market statistics.
For Rocky Creek Farms in Bozeman, which boasts an annual fall pumpkin patch and hay rides, high costs were a factor in the nearly 6,000 pounds of pumpkins left over on Monday. This year is the first time the farm had enough pumpkins to last them through Halloween — normally they sell out earlier in October.
“People who bought three or four pumpkins last year are buying maybe only one or two this year,” said farm owner Matt Rothschiller. “There were steep price increases for customers.”
On Monday the farm invited people to come pick up pumpkins and donate on a pay-what-you-can scale. The remaining pumpkins will go to feed the farm’s sheep, Rothschiller said.
Rocky Creek Farm bought 15,000 more pounds of pumpkins this year than they did last year. That’s because some parts of the state had record-high pumpkin production, despite the higher costs of growing them.
Rocky Creek partners with Roger Nerlin, a farmer near Three Forks, to grow pumpkins. The plants are started in the greenhouse at Rocky Creek and then transplanted to Nerlin’s farm until harvest.
This year Nerlin grew his biggest pumpkin crop to date, but it was also one of his most expensive.
Nerlin’s patch yielded well over 100,000 pounds this year. He distributed 168 bins, which fluctuate in weight.
The early season moisture in May and June, followed by a stretch of heat through the fall, created the perfect growing environment for Nerlin’s pumpkins, which love heat and water. His farm is warmer on average than Bozeman, which is why Rocky Creek Farm grows pumpkins there rather than at the base of the Bridgers.
Other western states that didn’t get as much early season rain had pumpkin crops more impacted by the drought. Farmers in New Mexico and Kansas were really struggling, Nerlin said.
“If it hadn’t been for the rain this spring, we would have been in trouble too,” Nerlin said.
But the farmer estimated his operating costs were at least double what they were last year. The cost of fertilizer is nearly three times higher this year for Nerlin, and diesel fuel and water were more expensive as well. Help was also pricey and hard to find. Nerlin said he had to rely on more volunteer labor for harvesting than in years past.
The high input costs have increased alongside the price farmers receive for their pumpkins, which drives up prices for the consumer.
Nerlin said last year he got 15 cents a pound for his pumpkins. This year, that number was 25 cents a pound — a 66% increase.
“Prices are up all across the board,” Nerlin said.
The high costs have affected businesses that buy pumpkins, which has started to trickle down to customers.
Shellie Kuntz, producer coordinator for eight Town and Country stores, said the grocer is paying eight cents more per pound for pumpkins than they were last year.
“That adds up,” Kuntz said.
The Town and Country consumer saw pumpkin prices increase from 25 cents per pound last year to 29 cents this year.
The three Town and Country stores in Bozeman sold a combined 166,263 pounds of pumpkins this year, which come from a farm in Bliss, Idaho. That’s roughly the same amount as last year, Kuntz said, but in 2021 the chain only had two stores in Bozeman. This year, the total sales were spread across three stores.
The Bozeman Maze, which also buys its pumpkins from Nerlin, had some 30 pumpkins left over on Monday.
Their pumpkins cost a couple cents higher this year, but they decided to keep prices the same for consumers, said maze owner Ezra Cuelho. Still, their sales were lower this year. The snowy weekend contributed to that, Cuelho said.
To Nerlin, who has been growing pumpkins on his family farm for 40 years, among other crops, demand for pumpkins has climbed as people have started to celebrate Halloween throughout October rather than just on the 31st.
“It seems like Halloween has gotten almost as big as Christmas,” Nerlin said. “It’s become completely crazy. It’s a big deal.”
