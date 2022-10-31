Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana saw historically high pumpkin costs this year, leaving some farmers with extra product even after Halloween festivities draw to a close.

This year, rising food costs coupled with optimal pumpkin growing conditions in some parts of the state created a catch-22: a surplus of pumpkins that fewer people can afford.

Nationally, the average price per pumpkin was $5.40 in 2022, up from $4.83 in 2021 — roughly a 12% increase, according to data from Statista, a website that records market statistics.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.