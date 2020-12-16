As city commissioners voted on several small changes to the city’s development standards Tuesday night, some urged the city to look at larger code changes.
City staff presented three proposed changes that were mainly intended to clarify existing code and practices to the unified development code, which lays out the specific standards for buildings.
City commissioners provisionally approved two out of the three suggested changes — one clarifying standard first-floor heights for some buildings and another revising road setbacks — and struck down a third proposal clarifying language requiring most residential buildings to have street-facing front doors.
Some public commenters questioned why these three changes were up for a vote, indicating they feel larger changes are needed.
“We have a code that I think we’re all adult enough now to look at and say this thing has become unwieldy as hell,” planning board member Jerry Pape said. “We have something that isn’t working well because we spend more time trying to interpret it, and it angers so many people who earnestly wish to invest in our town … I think we can do better.”
Others, including Pape’s planning board colleague Mark Egge, indicated they feel the unified development code is far too complex.
The city updates the code semi-annually, though normally those changes are small updates. Bozeman’s website hosts a portal where people can suggest changes to the code, and some questioned why some other suggested changes were not being addressed.
The complexity of the code, some said, drives up housing costs.
“We have tremendous affordable housing needs in this town. Many of which tie back to impediments, like the location of doors, that are written into our development code,” Egge said. “There are dozens of suggestions on the UDC community platform that would help address our affordable housing needs. To spend an entire evening on so-called housekeeping items seems like another missed opportunity to act in favor of affordable housing.”
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said they plan to hire consultants to look at how to make the development code more user-friendly and understandable, and how the code affects affordable housing.
The work is overdue, Mihelich said.
“We do have, and I noticed it when I started with the city, a very beefy unified development code. It is complicated, it can be confusing in places and I think the development community, builders, architects, have been really clear about that,” Mihelich said. “I think if you ask our staff too, they’d say … it needs work as well.”
The proposal to clarify language in the code stating front doors in some housing units need to be street-facing was met with criticism from some during public comment, who questioned whether the standard went too far in trying to accomplish the city’s planning goals.
Planning department development review manager Brian Krueger said these measures help form the “foundation of the sense of place and neighborhood character” in Bozeman. Krueger said street-facing front doors help facilitate access to a home for deliveries, visitors or emergency services, and help provide “eyes on the street.”
The standard has been in place for years in Bozeman, Krueger said, but there is confusion with it frequently, so city staff felt clarity with the language was needed. Though some of the commissioners acknowledged the city’s attempts to clarify the language, they ultimately unanimously voted the proposed change down, with some commissioners raising concerns with what they see as a “one-size-fits-all” approach.
A few also said they were concerned about what effect the standard has on building affordable housing.
“My sense is this standard impacts the affordability of homes and to me that’s a huge red flag,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said.
