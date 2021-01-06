A propane tank near Big Sky exploded Wednesday after a propane tank truck severed a line to the tank and crashed into it.
Big Sky Deputy Fire Chief Dustin Tetrault said the tank exploded at the Kenyon Noble concrete mixing location along Highway 191, just north of Lone Mountain Trail.
No one was injured in the incident.
Tetrault said a propane truck driver was going to fill up the truck when he hit a patch of ice, slid over a line connected to the tank and crashed into the 1,000-gallon tank. The driver severed the line and cracked the tank, causing it to vent out gas.
The line immediately caught fire and ignited the tank where the gas was venting. Tetrault said the driver ran inside and evacuated everyone from the building after he was unable to move the truck.
The incident was reported to the fire department at about 2:30 p.m.
Witness video of the incident shows a blowtorch of a fire coming out of the tank before it erupted into a large fireball. The flames were then sent into the air and formed a large ball of fire.
Tetrault said there were smaller explosions after, but nothing like the initial boom.
Tetrault said once firefighters arrived they poured water on the propane tanks to cool them off. Fire crews extinguished the fire within about 30 minutes.
He said the incident could have been “way worse.” There was a second 1,000-gallon propane tank nearby and the propane truck caught fire.
“It could have been a lot larger of an explosion,” Tetrault said.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Yellowstone Club police closed a portion of U.S. Highway 191 for no longer than 45 minutes. People within a half-mile of the explosion were evacuated.
The explosion knocked some of the garage doors off at the Kenyon Noble building, but didn’t cause it to catch fire.
Cooper Murphy, a Café 191 Big Sky employee, said the explosion shook the building of the restaurant. He said he was working on a computer when he felt the explosion and thought a car — “a large vehicle” — had hit the building.
“It was a pretty large shock force that came off of that explosion,” Murphy said.
He described it as a “huge fireball that raised up into the sky about 80 feet.” Murphy said everyone in the restaurant stepped outside to look at it.
“There’s nothing you could really do about it — it’s just one of those things,” he said.
Connie Kellogg, an employee at the Conoco gas station, said she thought a car ran into the gas station because it shook when the explosion happened. She was surprised when she went outside and smelled propane and could see flames in the air.
“You actually did hear it — it was like a bomb went off,” Kellogg said.
Renae Schumacher, owner of the Conoco, said it smelled like a “giant fireworks explosion” and that black smoke lingered in the air for a while afterward.
She said everything seemed to happen at once. The explosion went off. Fire truck sirens howled immediately after. She said it was all “very scary” but she was relieved to hear the sirens.
“That gave us piece of mind that help was already arriving,” Schumacher said.
