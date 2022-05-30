Lifting American flags drenched in rain wasn't the hardest part for the young cadets of the Civil Air Patrol attempting to secure the flags to lamp posts.
Many were too short to fully reach the connections on each post.
Even so, they succeeded with hours to spare before the annual Memorial Day parade started.
The flags, heavy with rain, stayed still as horses, veterans, marching bands and jeeps belching white smoke moved down Main Street on Monday morning. Hundreds of onlookers huddled under umbrellas or beneath awnings and waved miniature American flags as the long Memorial Day procession made its way through downtown Bozeman.
This version of Memorial Day was familiar, but new.
As in years past, a ceremony at Sunset Hill Cemetery followed the parade. Over 100 people gathered there. In front of the gathered masses was a large, tarp-covered object.
Beneath the rain-slick tarp was a new monument made of black, polished stone, dedicated to gold star families in Montana.
The memorial was erected as part of the Woody Williams Foundation’s Gold Star Family Memorial Monument program. Alex Nauert, director of programs for the foundation, spoke on behalf of Williams at the unveiling ceremony.
Nauert said that the new monument was the 100th completed by the foundation, and the first in Montana.
“It's communities like this one here in Bozeman that come together and preserve the legacies of our nation's beloved gold star families and the legacies of their loved ones,” Nauert said.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines honored Williams, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, with a Congressional Record award during the ceremony.
Before the white cover was pulled from the glistening black stone monument, gold star families in the crowd were asked to come forward.
One by one, the families received commemorative coins and golden roses.
When the tarp was removed and the monument revealed, each family placed their golden roses at the base of the stone structure.
Len Albright, commander of Bozeman's American Legion post, said the front of the structure, which was adorned with gold lettering and a large gold star and the silhouette of a saluting soldier, is on each one built by the Woody Williams Foundation. The backside showed flags, rugged landscapes and reminders of Montana.
“The backside that we see is designed by us for our home state,” Albright.
The ceremony was capped off with three volleys of gunfire. The crack of the rifles cut through the last drops of rain as the brass shell casings dropped to the wet earth.