Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

POWDR, a Utah company identified as future owner of Holland Lake Lodge, is already in control of the Swan Valley resort, allege a couple of lawyers who are opponents of a lodge expansion proposal in a memo and review of public records.

But the memo also alleges a U.S. Forest Service permit in use by Holland Lake Lodge is no longer valid because changes to control of the resort voided the agreement.

“We believe Holland Lake Lodge, Inc., has already violated its USFS ‘Term Special Use Permit’ by its transactions with POWDR Corporation,” reads the Nov. 15 memo and records review addressed to “interested parties.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.