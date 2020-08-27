A father-and-son duo who run a popular local Mexican food truck are opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the space left by Saffron Table.
Alejandro Montero Sr. and Alejandro Montero Jr. own Los Jarochos, the red food truck often parked in the Boot Barn and Ashley’s Furniture parking lot, and are opening a Los Jarochos restaurant at 1511 W. Babcock St.
“We’ve been looking for a restaurant for, like, a year now,” said Montero Jr. “We wanted to bring a different taste of Mexico.”
The Monteros opened the Los Jarochos food truck in July 2019. But even before opening the truck, while he was still working in construction, Mexican families living in Bozeman would sometimes ask Montero Sr. to make food — mostly carnitas — for parties.
“People were, like, this is really good,” Montero Jr. said.
The food was such a hit that they decided to try their hand at making it for everyone via the truck. But while food trucks have to close during Montana’s cold winter, a brick-and-mortar restaurant doesn’t. The new Los Jarochos restaurant will be open year-round.
The Monteros said the food at the new restaurant will expand on the food served from the truck, mostly inspired by food from Mesa Del Rodeo, Veracruz, the Mexican pueblo and city the Monteros are from.
That will include foods like pasale and mole, but also more specialty foods popular in Veracruz, like a seafood soup with shrimp, octopus and shrimp, served in traditional Mexican dishes.
“Our food is from Veracruz,” Montero, Jr., said. “It’s different from other Mexican restaurants in Bozeman … a back-in-the-old-days kind of thing.”
The Los Jarochos food truck was closed for about a week, reopening on Wednesday, so the Monteros could focus on getting things ready at the restaurant. But Montero, Sr., said the phone was ringing constantly with people wondering where they were, something that inspired confidence that the restaurant was the right step.
“We have some loyal customers,” he said.
The new restaurant doesn’t yet have an opening date, but the Monteros plan to open it quickly after the necessary inspections are finished — maybe within the next three weeks. They’ll likely hire eight or nine employees to start, said Montero Sr.
Los Jarochos isn’t the first Bozeman food truck to gain enough popularity and loyal customers to open a full-time location; local restaurants Mo’Bowls, El Rodeo and Thai Basil also began as food trucks.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.