Democratic Rep. Chris Pope is running for the state Senate in the hopes of continuing his work representing Bozeman in Helena.
His opponent, Republican Nick Allevato, said Democrats have been taking Bozeman in the wrong direction.
The two are running for Senate District 31, which Democratic Sen. Mike Phillips has represented for eight years.
Pope, 65, and his wife, Maddy, moved to Bozeman in 1991 from Washington, D.C., where he worked as a marketing manager for Amoco Corporation’s solar electric energy subsidiary. In Bozeman, the Popes started The Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company on Main Street and grew the business to four locations before selling it in 2005. Pope also has worked in commercial real estate in Bozeman.
Over the years, Pope has served on several city advisory groups, chaired the Bozeman Parking Commission for 12 years and has been on the boards of a handful of local nonprofit organizations, including Eagle Mount and the Montana Conservation Corps.
As a state representative, Pope advocated for clean energy policies, the extension of Medicaid expansion, investment in infrastructure and additional educational opportunities for students with disabilities.
In the state Senate, Pope said he would work closely with the Bozeman City Commission on its legislative priorities, including building more affordable housing and providing property tax relief by creating a local option sales tax.
“The vast majority of us want to be here and are working hard to be here, but I think we need to pay attention to the equity issues to make sure we are doing everything we can to make this place inclusive and to maintain its diversity and authenticity,” Pope said.
He said he would also push for legislation that protects public lands and would help Montana transition to a clean energy economy. He plans to propose bills that would help the state develop a smart grid and expand energy storage.
“I don’t think it’s fair any longer to use the old template where we’re either doing something for the economy or we’re doing something for the environment, but those two are sort of polar opposites,” Pope said. “I think they’re actually in line with one another. I think we can pursue climate change solutions that work for Montana.”
This summer, the Gallatin Republicans appointed Allevato to run for Senate District 31 after Rick Vaught withdrew from the race.
Allevato repeatedly declined a phone interview for this article. Then, when the Chronicle sent him questions via email and asked to discuss them by phone, Allevato responded by posting answers to the questions on Twitter. He didn’t reply to a subsequent interview request.
He wrote about the correspondence with the Chronicle on his blog in a post titled, “The lead Harasser from the BDC continues harassment.” The post said, “They must not know rule number one. A typical political activist playing a political game. Expect a series of harassing phone calls!”
Allevato, 35, lives in west Bozeman and works in information technology.
On his campaign website, he described himself as “a young, handsome, and smart man.”
Since 2018, he has served as a cloud and DevOps engineer for GPL Technologies, which has offices in New York City; Burbank, California; and Vancouver, Canada, according to his personal website. He previously worked in information technology in Seattle and Los Angeles. He graduated from California State University in 2007.
“We don’t want Montana to become another California, and that is exactly what the Democrats are trying to do,” said Allevato, who spent years in California.
Allevato wrote, in the answers he posted on Twitter, that, if elected, he would prioritize land access, lower taxes, business development and technology infrastructure.
“Bozeman (and Montana) is growing, and it’s growing fast,” he wrote. “We, as Montanans, need to prepare for the coming growth. Unlike my opponent, who is stuck in the past, I will help build the Montana of Tomorrow.”
He has promised to support law enforcement and is the chairman of the committee for the Defend the Police Rally in Bozeman.
He also aims to modernize Montana government through efforts like moving from mail-ballot voting to blockchain-based voting, which he said is more secure.
Allevato is active on Twitter. He often calls out journalists and Democratic politicians and frequently posts in support of President Donald Trump. He wrote, in his answers to the Chronicle’s questions, that he used to be “a liberal-by-default” but has since realized the Democratic Party is full of “corruption, partisanship, and racism.”
“As a son of an immigrant, I encourage others to look at things with an open mind, and realize the negative stereotypes from the years past have been broken,” he wrote. “I am not a politician, and I want to keep it that way.”
