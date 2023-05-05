YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Many of the roads damaged by spring flooding in Yellowstone National Park have been repaired, but one acted as a reminder of the sheer power of the raging floodwaters.
A portion of the old northern entrance road that led into the park appeared trapped in time since the waters of the Yellowstone River washed out a curved section of the roadway. A wastewater drain pipe jutted out an exposed portion of what was once the roadbed.
That pipe once carried thousands of gallons of wastewater from Mammoth Hot Springs, and is another problem that the park is still dealing with nearly a year after the historic flooding.
Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke visited Yellowstone National Park Thursday, and was given an update on flood recovery efforts and needs and issues within the park.
Included in the sweeping update was the status of a temporary wastewater facility that has been under construction since September.
Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said before the flooding, wastewater in Mammoth had been piped to Gardiner’s wastewater system.
That pipe was broken in up to five different locations when roads washed out, and dumped about 200,000 gallons of wastewater into the Gardner River, a tributary of the Yellowstone River. Wastewater was then diverted into a pair of percolation ponds that had not been used since the 1960s.
“It’s probably the only time you’ll hear we’re glad old infrastructure wasn’t removed,” Sholly said. “We needed it.”
Wastewater from Mammoth has been sent to those ponds since June. Construction of the facility was bogged down by snow in November, he said. Now, work on the temporary facility is nearly finished.
Updates on flood recovery eventually gave way to issues within the park.
Sholly said housing was the top issue in the park.
“If you can’t bring in good people, it doesn’t matter what priorities you set, you’re not going to execute them,” Sholly said.
While housing has been an outstanding issue, work has been done to upgrade accommodations for park workers.
The park has worked to get rid of 380 trailers used for employee housing. Sholly said that 155 have been removed in the last three years.
Zinke recalled visiting those trailers during his time as Interior secretary. He said that the housing at that time was dismal at best. Zinke added that those tours were the genesis of the Great American Outdoors Act.
Sholly said that Zinke “got the ball rolling” on replacing the trailers with modular housing units, and applauded efforts by current U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to keep the momentum of the housing project.
Zinke toured the 32 modular homes near Mammoth, which were unveiled last year, during his visit.
“It’s nice to see something here from beginning to ending,” Zinke said.
