YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Many of the roads damaged by spring flooding in Yellowstone National Park have been repaired, but one acted as a reminder of the sheer power of the raging floodwaters.

A portion of the old northern entrance road that led into the park appeared trapped in time since the waters of the Yellowstone River washed out a curved section of the roadway. A wastewater drain pipe jutted out an exposed portion of what was once the roadbed.

That pipe once carried thousands of gallons of wastewater from Mammoth Hot Springs, and is another problem that the park is still dealing with nearly a year after the historic flooding.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

