Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer listens to Bozeman Health CEO Dr. Kathryn Bertany during a roundtable discussion with U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke at the Montana Farm Bureau building on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer listens to Bozeman Health CEO Dr. Kathryn Bertany during a roundtable discussion with U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke at the Montana Farm Bureau building on Monday, July 24, 2023.
U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke was in Bozeman Monday and talked about issues facing healthcare law enforcement and higher education in Gallatin County during a roundtable.
Zinke talked about the issues with Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, Bozeman Health CEO Kathryn Bertany and Tracy Ellig, Montana State University’s vice president of university communications. Bertany, who recently became Bozeman Health’s permanent CEO after serving in the interim role for months, told Zinke that they are struggling with reimbursements for Medicaid services.
Bertany noted how expensive the cost of living is in Bozeman compared to not only the rest of the country, but also other areas of the state.
“We’re reimbursed the same for the same services on the federal level,” Bertany said. “It would be nice if we were able to see the giant landmass of Montana as not all the same.”
Zinke, who said he is hoping there can be more flexibility in reimbursement rates in the future, joked that people in the nation’s capital see Montana through the lens of Yellowstone — the show.
Zinke said he tells people that “Yellowstone is a wonderful drama set in Montana just like Star Wars is a wonderful drama set in space — they’re dramas, it really isn’t the way things are out here.”
Bertany and Zinke also discussed reimbursement rates for transportation costs as a particular issue for a state as large as Montana where patients may have to be transported to Billings, or out of state, for specialized care.
Bertany said workforce housing is also one of the biggest issues facing her organization. Springer said they are also struggling with the issue.
“Used to be that (deputies) could live in Manhattan, Belgrade, even Three Forks, those kinds of places, and we’re just seeing that that’s not attainable anymore,” Springer said.
Zinke brought up 50-year mortgages — which have lower monthly payments — as a potential solution to get more people into homeownership.
Zinke and Springer also discussed fentanyl and drug issues, as well as mental health care services. Springer estimated a large portion of people in the county jail are there because of a mental health issue more than a criminal one.
Bertany said Bozeman Health is working to open inpatient mental healthcare services, and plan to do involuntary commitments. Bertany noted the issue also relates to Medicaid reimbursements — they are anticipating their inpatient mental healthcare services will lose money due to reimbursement rates.
Zinke and Ellig discussed the future of Gallatin College — which MSU is hoping to build a new facility for and MSU enrollment.
Zinke also spoke positively about Tim Sheehy — who owns Bridger Aerospace and is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
“He’s the real deal,” Zinke said.
After the roundtable, Zinke said that his amendment on federal spending bills to delist grizzlies from the endangered species list has gotten a good response.
“We think this is the right path to delist the grizzlies,” Zinke said. “I think we’re now in the management phase of the Greater Yellowstone grizzlies.”
Zinke said his office is also working on opening up a Bozeman office and are working through negotiating a lease and getting federal spending approval.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.