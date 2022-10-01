Let the news come to you

Strains on resources and their effect on small businesses in Montana were the central focus of a roundtable hosted by Republican congressional candidate Ryan Zinke.

The roundtable Friday, which was held at Lockhorn Cider House, was part of a campaign stop for Zinke, who is running for the newly created western congressional district against Monica Tranel, a Democrat, and John Lamb, a Libertarian.

Zinke’s campaign also announced that the candidate had been endorsed by the Montana Federation of Independent Businesses.

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

