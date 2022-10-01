Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke gestures while he speaks during a roundtable discussion on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Lockhorn Cider House. In attendence were, from left going clockwise, Todd O'Hair, Julia Caruana, Anna Deal, Zinke, Eugene Graf, Bruce Wright and Troy Miller.
Troy Miller, a certified financial planner, gestures while he speaks at a roundtable discussion with congressional candidate Ryan Zinke during a roundtable discussion on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Lockhorn Cider House.
Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke poses for a photo with Mabel Deal, 8, during a tour Deal's family business, Lockhorn Cider House, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Deal drew the picture of an apple hanging above the apple bin.
Strains on resources and their effect on small businesses in Montana were the central focus of a roundtable hosted by Republican congressional candidate Ryan Zinke.
The roundtable Friday, which was held at Lockhorn Cider House, was part of a campaign stop for Zinke, who is running for the newly created western congressional district against Monica Tranel, a Democrat, and John Lamb, a Libertarian.
Zinke’s campaign also announced that the candidate had been endorsed by the Montana Federation of Independent Businesses.
The roundtable featured local business owners in the construction, farming, financial planning, advertising and brewing industries. Many of their concerns focused on labor shortages, housing, energy and supply issues.
Todd O’Hair, president and CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce, said that inflation is a big issue for businesses in the state. O’Hair said a major issue for Montana is energy supply, and that the state needs a dependable and predictable supply of energy.
“We’re heading towards a real energy deficiency in the Pacific Northwest,” O’Hair said. “This is not only … a national security issue, but I think there’s also a real economic issue for the state of Montana.”
Zinke said that he is interested in “all of the above” energy, meaning fossil fuels and renewables. He added that renewable energy, like wind, might not always be reliable and that alternative energy sources, like coal, need to be in place.
Another concern of O’Hair’s was inflation, and its effects on the labor force, housing and businesses.
Zinke suggested a solution to inflation issues could be realized by using Congress’ power of the purse, meaning reining in and prioritizing federal spending.
O’Hair was concerned about increasing taxes affecting whether larger businesses or corporations would want to continue acquiring and merging with smaller businesses in Montana.
Zinke also pushed back against the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, placing blame on the $740 billion bill for worsening inflation in the country by “dumping” more money into the economy.
“I always said the Inflation Reduction Act should have been renamed the Chinese Stimulus Inflation Acceleration Act,” Zinke said.
Tranel, Zinke’s opponent in the Nov. 8 general election, supported the law.
In a statement to the Chronicle, Tranel touted her affordability plan, which she said would rein in inflation.
“I’m the only candidate with a detailed plan that would address our housing affordability crisis by putting an end to the investment groups gobbling up homes to artificially inflate prices and rental rates to make a quick buck,” Tranel said.
The pair will spar in a debate put on by MTN Saturday.
