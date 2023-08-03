Let the news come to you

Tim Sheehy, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, made a Gallatin Valley appearance on the campaign trail during a town hall with U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke on Thursday.

The town hall was held at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center and hosted by the America First Policy Institute, a think tank founded by former Trump administration officials. About 50 people attended, and broke out into applause several times.

Sheehy, Zinke, and former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker and former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf discussed fentanyl, the “weaponization” of the federal government and border control before taking questions.


