Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke has teamed with Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) to introduce bipartisan legislation to aid communities adjacent to national parks deal with the impacts of skyrocketing visitation.

The Gateway Communities and Recreation Enhancement Act was introduced on Wednesday and is a companion bill to one introduced by Sens. Steve Daines and Angus King (I-Maine) in February.

The bill would create a pilot program to encourage people visiting more congested national parks to explore lesser-known and lesser-visited recreation sites on adjacent public land; it would create a streamlined digital recreational pass that would make it easier for people to access public land without having to get multiple permits or passes; and it would call for the creation of a system to capture real-time data on land use and give that to the public so that they can better plan their own visits. Perhaps most notably, the bill would also require the National Park Service to consult with local communities before restricting access to the park.


