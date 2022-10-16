Let the news come to you

As Montana voters head to the polls this fall, they’ll have the chance to amend the state Constitution to add language explicitly requiring law enforcement to obtain a search warrant before accessing a person’s private electronic data.

Constitutional Amendment 48, referred to voters by last year’s Legislature with bipartisan support, is the culmination of several years of efforts intended to boost digital privacy protections in the state.

The initiative, one of two to go before voters this year, would amend Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to include “electronic data and communications” in the list of private property protected from unreasonable search and seizure. The Constitution currently states that the people of Montana “shall be secure in their persons, papers, homes and effects from unreasonable searches and seizures.”

