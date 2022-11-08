Voters in Gallatin County have approved local option sales taxes on both recreational and medical marijuana.
Preliminary results released from the Gallatin County Elections Office after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning showed 30,296 votes in support of adding a tax to recreational marijuana to 10,522 votes against. On the medical marijuana side, 22,547 votes had been recorded in support of adding a tax to the product to 18,045 votes against.
Voters previously approved both in the June primary, but the results were rejected by the Gallatin County Commission because of a public noticing error.
The voter-approved increases will hike sales taxes on recreational and medical marijuana sold in the county by 3%, respectively. The increase will go into effect on March 1.
The local option sales taxes stack with the state’s taxes on marijuana. Recreational marijuana sold in Gallatin County will be taxed at a combined rate of 23%. Medical marijuana sold in the county will be taxed at a combined rate of 7%.
Gallatin County will retain 50% of the tax revenue. Municipalities in the county will get 45% of the revenue, which will be distributed based on population share.
The remaining 5% will go to the Montana Department of Revenue.
The Gallatin County Commission has indicated that it intends to use the additional tax revenue to fund mental health resources in the county.
Questions remain, though, about how much money the taxes will yield and how the new revenue stream will fit into the fractured landscape of mental health services in the county. Commissioners have not gotten into specifics on how exactly the money will be used.
Marijuana sales in Gallatin County have steadily increased throughout the year. For example, combined sales in January were just over $3.6 million, according to a sales report from the Department of Revenue.
Estimated sales from the latest report, which was filed in September, show that sales jumped to a combined $4.1 million.
The state’s year-to-date combined estimate for taxes generated from marijuana sales was $33.5 million.
So far, 16 counties in Montana have approved a local option sales tax. Only two, Missoula and Ravalli counties, rejected adding a sales tax to medical marijuana.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.