A state senate district in Belgrade held by Republican legislators for years could stay in the family or welcome a new face.
The race for Senate District 34, which includes Belgrade and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, is between Democratic candidate Damion Lynn and former Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Shelley Vance, a Republican.
Vance’s husband, Republican Sen. Gordon Vance, is the incumbent but has termed out of his seat. The state senator was elected to the position in 2014.
Vance believes in less government and regulations, and wants to see Montana get back to business, meaning more logging, mining, agricultural production and opening up oil and gas production.
“I mean, we’re the Treasure State, we need to take our resources from our wonderful state and get those back to work,” she said.
Lynn has never run for public office before, but decided to run because he believes that his knowledge and skillset, which includes working as a water and sewer operator for the Four Corners Water and Sewer District and in the county’s Environmental Health Services, could be used to better represent SD 34.
For example, Lynn would like to get more people off of septic systems and onto public wastewater systems.
He said the biggest hurdle in doing that would be infrastructure costs, which could be alleviated by the state helping to pay for bringing pipes to areas that don’t immediately connect to a system.
Vance said that the big issues she’s heard from voters include the state’s $1.4 billion budget surplus, elections and property taxes.
Republicans are divided on what to do with the surplus — one option is to provide a property tax rebate, another to invest the money into state programs.
Vance supports sitting legislators calling for a special session, but does not support either proposal because of unanswered questions about the money.
On property taxes, Vance said that there should be more communication between people and local governments on how tax dollars are being used.
Budgeting and setting taxes at the county level is complicated, and Vance wants local officials to discuss those matters in a less complicated manner.
At the same time, people should engage more with local governments on how tax money is used rather than complain, she said.
“Everybody always looks to government to fix it, and I don’t mind being part of the group of people that are going to help fix it,” Vance said. “But just to sit back at a table and complain that my taxes are too high isn’t enough.”
Lynn said the biggest concern he has heard from voters is abortion rights.
The Montana Constitution’s protection of abortion access under the right to privacy is “exactly where it belongs,” he said.
“We should continue to support that because it’s a private matter between who (someone) decides to include in that decision,” Lynn said. “I don’t think really anyone wants to include me as a legislator in that decision.”
The possibility of a Republican supermajority has raised alarms with lawmakers that attempts could be made to change the state’s constitution, particularly to remove or alter the right to privacy.
Vance is against abortion, but did not indicate whether she would work to restrict or remove access to abortions in the state.
“I am opposed to abortion,” she said. “This is a morality thing for me. This is very personal and private. And so my faith is going to govern me on this.”
On affordable housing and growth, Lynn said that it was important to note that the housing crisis did not happen overnight, adding that there is no “silver bullet” to fix the issue.
Lynn said that there are existing programs that can work to secure housing for people, like the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Vance believes that affordable housing is a local issue, not a state issue. She put the blame for increased building costs, and doing business in general, on regulations.
She applauded the efforts of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force, which launched earlier this year and is focused on deregulation.
The loss of inclusionary zoning, which required developers to pay a fee or set aside land for affordable housing projects, in the previous legislative session hurt the push for affordable housing in Bozeman and has rippled into SD 34, Lynn said.
Lynn suggested creating more housing trust funds, like the Big Sky Community Housing Trust, and fueling them with taxes from vacation rentals to fund projects with tax incentives for affordable housing could be a new tool for solving affordable housing issues.
“I think that the Bozeman and Belgrade communities are so tied together, that when Bozeman loses that tool, you’re no longer able to demand affordable housing be built, it’s going to slowly push the problem further and further out to the fringes,” Lynn said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.