Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A state senate district in Belgrade held by Republican legislators for years could stay in the family or welcome a new face.

The race for Senate District 34, which includes Belgrade and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, is between Democratic candidate Damion Lynn and former Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Shelley Vance, a Republican.

Vance’s husband, Republican Sen. Gordon Vance, is the incumbent but has termed out of his seat. The state senator was elected to the position in 2014.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.