As LGBTQ+ advocates continue arguing with lawmakers over a state law restricting drag performances, the Bozeman community is questioning the future of its drag events.

In May, Montana legislators passed House Bill 359, which prohibits drag events on any property that receives state funding. The law also prohibits minors from being at “sexually oriented” events, allowing children and their parents to sue people who they think are in violation.

In late July, a federal judge, Brian Morris, issued a temporary restraining order against the law. Plaintiffs argued that HB 359 violates First Amendment free speech protections and offers “vague and overbroad” definitions that could be used to prosecute people. In his ruling, Morris said the bill suffers from “constitutional maladies.”


