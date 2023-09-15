As LGBTQ+ advocates continue arguing with lawmakers over a state law restricting drag performances, the Bozeman community is questioning the future of its drag events.
In May, Montana legislators passed House Bill 359, which prohibits drag events on any property that receives state funding. The law also prohibits minors from being at “sexually oriented” events, allowing children and their parents to sue people who they think are in violation.
In late July, a federal judge, Brian Morris, issued a temporary restraining order against the law. Plaintiffs argued that HB 359 violates First Amendment free speech protections and offers “vague and overbroad” definitions that could be used to prosecute people. In his ruling, Morris said the bill suffers from “constitutional maladies.”
The decision came two days before Montana Pride in Helena, which played a part in Morris’ reasoning for issuing the restraining order.
The plaintiffs asked Morris to issue a preliminary injunction, which he has not ruled on yet. According to Tyler Gilman, the court’s clerk and public information officer, Morris will not comment on when he will make the decision. In the meantime, HB 359 cannot be enforced while the ruling is pending because of the temporary restraining order, Gilman said.
Drag performers and community members in Bozeman echoed plaintiff arguments, especially because of how LGBTQ+ people could be censored using the law’s definitions.
A ‘slap in the face’ to drag performers
Tierney Hula is a trans student and the drag chair for the Queer Straight Alliance at Montana State University. He said the law’s enforcement would hurt their group’s ability to reach and connect with the community.
Hula said he is worried that “the bill is worded so vaguely” that it could be used to hurt transgender students, faculty and staff at MSU if someone thinks they are dressing in drag.
QSA is planning a drag show for Oct. 7, and has a tradition of holding at least two drag performances each year for the past 15 years, Hula said, both on campus and off campus. He said he believes there is a way to perform drag that is child-friendly. While most drag performances are meant for audiences over 18, he said, “drag itself is not inherently sexual,” as HB 359 implies it is.
Keldon Joyner, a co-executive director of the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana, said the legislators should not have been the ones to create definitions defining drag. The ISCSM advocates for LGBTQ+ people with drag events, and organized Bozeman Pride this year.
“The other thing that is ultimately a slap in the face,” Joyner said, “is we have this bill that has legally defining definitions of what it means to be a drag queen or a drag king that were given to us by people that have had little — if not, no experience — within the drag community and the queer community.”
Hula said he protested HB 359 and performed in drag on the steps of the state capital earlier this year. Drag can sometimes be educational, he said, and include conversations and criticisms about gender norms.
“Drag shows are a ton of fun,” Hula said. “I think getting people out to experience this aspect of queer culture with us and inviting them in is a great way to build strong allies, strong relationships and a better sense of equality on campus.”
Some of QSA’s drag shows raise money to donate to LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, Hula said, which would be dampened by the law.
Hula said QSA members were told by MSU legal counsel that HB 359 could prevent any on-campus drag events, but were not told anything definitive. Mike Becker, director of the MSU News Service, said the university will assess all on-campus events and follow state law if HB 359 goes into effect.
Bozeman Public Library Director Susan Gregory said there has never been a drag story hour at the library, and there are no plans for drag events in the future. State Librarian Jennie Stapp said there has never been a drag story hour at any public library in Montana.
Joyner said restricting drag performances would take away a space that can be helpful for people exploring their identity, especially LGBTQ+ youth.
In May, the ISCSM offered to help sponsor and perform in drag at Bozeman School District’s Queer Prom, Joyner said, but the district did not allow the partnership. Bozeman schools Superintendent Casey Bertram said the district made its decision because it was concerned about being held liable under HB 359, which was in effect at the time.
Bozeman’s LGBTQ+ community under threat
Some performance venues have “started getting cold feet” about hosting drag shows, Joyner said. Shows at bars — which already prohibit minors and won’t be affected as much — and private businesses are still possible, he said. The Eagles Club and Ballroom hosted two drag shows during Bozeman Pride. Lisa Calhoun, the club’s general manager, declined a request for an interview and said she wanted to spend more time reviewing the law and talking with drag event organizers.
While local businesses are deciding where they stand on drag events, LGBTQ+ people face threats of violence for celebrating the art form.
Hula said the QSA received two threats from anonymous email addresses last year, which were sent using an encrypted email service. The FBI was involved in investigating the threats, he said.
“They told us we needed to shut down the event, which they called a grooming event,” Hula said. “Otherwise, they would go there and send all of the participants to an early death in hell. It contained Islamophobic rhetoric and Christian nationalist rhetoric as well.”
Hula said the second threat came a week later.
“The second one threatened to not rest until the ‘groomers’ — which they meant to reference LGBTQ+ people — and colored people were expelled from Montana State University and the state of Montana,” he said. “This also included a link to a video of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, harassing a trans person.”
Receiving threats like these is a reminder that some people think trans people are “dangerous,” Hula said. He said he is sometimes called slurs while walking around campus and sees posters vandalized with homophobic messages. Sometimes, Hula said, there are homophobic conversations on Yik Yak, an anonymous discussion app for people to talk with others in a five-mile radius.
Despite the law and threats of danger, some community members said it is worth holding drag events for the sense of belonging they can bring.
Jamie Winter, manager of the Country Bookshelf, said the bookstore staff will not let the law stop from them creating a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ people. In May, she said, the Bookshelf held a drag story hour which “absolutely packed” the store.
“Aggressive” protesters holding “inflammatory signs” were drawn to the storefront, Winter said. The commotion made some staff afraid to leave for their lunch break, but she said the positivity from supporters outshone the threatening messages.
“One woman said it was the safest that she’s ever felt in Bozeman,” Winter said. “It’s the things like that that show just how important it is for us to have those kinds of events and make sure that it is well known that we’re a safe space for any group.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.