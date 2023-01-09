Let the news come to you

Former Missoula lawmaker Brad Tschida will be joining the staff of the Public Service Commission as its second executive director, the agency announced today.

The commission is a five-member elected body that regulates monopoly utility companies in the energy, telecommunications and waste disposal industries. Originally formed to provide oversight of railroad companies, the agency is charged with balancing the interests of captive ratepayers with the financial health of monopoly utilities.

In 2021, in the aftermath of a highly critical audit of the agency’s financial statements, commission chairman James Brown announced the commission would create an executive director position to set the “tone and tenor at the top.” The director plans, coordinates and manages the day-to-day operations of the agency, which has 31 full-time employees. Tschida, who will start work Jan. 17, will also be charged with overseeing the agency’s public affairs.


