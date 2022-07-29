Let the news come to you

Legislation that would have expanded benefits to veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits has failed, despite previously passing in both chambers of the U.S. Congress.

The Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022 failed in a Senate vote Wednesday. The bill required a two-thirds majority to make it to President Joe Biden’s desk, and narrowly missed the 60 vote threshold by five votes.

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, a cosponsor of the bill, said in a press conference Thursday that the failure of the bill was a “slap in the face” to members of the military. Previously, the Senate voted 86-12 in favor of the bill.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

