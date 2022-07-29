The Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022 failed in a Senate vote Wednesday. The bill required a two-thirds majority to make it to President Joe Biden’s desk, and narrowly missed the 60 vote threshold by five votes.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, a cosponsor of the bill, said in a press conference Thursday that the failure of the bill was a “slap in the face” to members of the military. Previously, the Senate voted 86-12 in favor of the bill.
“But yesterday, in an eleventh hour act of cowardice, Republicans chose to rob these generations of toxic exposed veterans in Montana and across the country the health care benefits that they earned,” Tester said.
Tester said the bill could reappear in the coming weeks, or by September.
The Democratic senator put the onus of the legislation’s hold up on Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania.
Tester said that his Republican colleague wanted to put caps on the proposed spending in the bill so that if there was another situation similar to toxic burn pit exposure that Congress would not be able to address it in the future.
“I don’t think we should be imposing our will on future congresses,” Tester said.
In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, Toomey said his main issue with the bill is that it would move $400 billion from discretionary to mandatory spending.
The difference between the two types of spending is that discretionary spending is limited by Congress every year with caps, while mandatory spending is automatic and driven by eligibility.
That move could cause a discretionary spending hole that could be filled with “who knows what,” Toomey said. He suggested moving that money back to the discretionary spending side.
The PACT Act would have added $278.4 billion over 10 years in new spending, according to a Congressional Budget Office score. The $400 billion Toomey referred to was preexisting funding for the agency.
Tester said that Veterans Affairs cannot transfer money, and that it has to be justified and approved by Congress.
Many Senate Republicans that had voted in favor of the bill previously, including Montana Sen. Steve Daines, reversed course, echoing Toomey’s concerns.
Daines’ office said that there were already concerns with changes from discretionary to mandatory funding outlined in the bill that would have allowed hundreds of billions to be spent on Green New Deal initiatives.
“Do the Democrats want to invest in veterans’ healthcare or spend hundreds of billions of dollars on their Green New Deal and raise taxes on Americans — they can’t have it all,” Daines said in a statement to the Chronicle.
Daines would support the legislation again if Toomey’s suggested change to the spending mechanism in the bill were added, according to his office.
The vote on the PACT Act happened the same day as the announcement of a major piece of legislation from Senate Democrats.
Sens. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, and Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, reached a deal on what has been dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Wednesday afternoon. Though unrelated, it appeared that the announcement spelled doom for the PACT Act.
The proposed spending in the bill includes a three year, $64 billion extension to the Affordable Care Act and a $369 billion, 10 year investment in energy security and climate change, according to a summary of the legislation.
Manchin and Schumer’s agreement would also aim to reduce the deficit by $300 billion to tackle rising inflation.
“To take a totally unrelated bill to toxic exposure and say we’re gonna sink toxic exposure because of a totally unrelated bill … is absolutely political malpractice,” Tester said.
