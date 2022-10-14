Let the news come to you

Absentee ballots are headed to voters in Gallatin County.

More than 62,000 absentee ballots will be sent out Friday morning to voters throughout the county for the Nov. 8 general election, according to a release from the Gallatin County Election Office.

Those ballots should hit mailboxes in the next few days.

