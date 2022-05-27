A bipartisan bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Jon Tester could broaden coverage for veterans who were exposed to toxic materials from burn pits and other areas.
The text of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, or the PACT Act, was introduced by Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-KS, on Tuesday.
The bill is named after Sgt. Heath Robinson, who served in Kosovo and Iraq. Robinson died in 2020 as a result of toxic exposure.
Tester and Moran addressed reporters Thursday on the importance of the bill.
Tester, the chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said that the bill would add a structure for the U.S. Department Veterans’ Affair to deal with toxic exposures without an act from Congress.
“We need to pay the cost of war, we’ve got to set the precedent for future generations to do the right thing,” Tester said.
Close to 3.5 million veterans have toxic-exposure in the U.S. About two-thirds of Montana’s veteran population — about 66,000 veterans — could have been exposed to toxic materials, Tester’s office said.
The bill would expand VA eligibility to veterans who served on or after Sept. 11, 2001.
Veterans who deployed in support of contingency operations, like Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn and others during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars would be covered.
Twenty-three burn pit and toxic-exposure related conditions for the VA to consider when providing benefits would also be added by the legislation.
The bill would add a year-long enrollment period for veterans starting Oct. 1, 2022.
Tester said this bill was a combination of other pieces of legislation, like the Palomares or Thule Veterans Act of 2022.
That act covers treatment for radiation-exposed veterans who participated in clean up near Palomares, Spain, or Thule, Greenland, resulting from two separate incidents where B-52 bombers accidentally dropped thermonuclear weapons in the 1960s, the new legislation stated.
Another is the Veterans’ Agent Orange Exposure Act of 2022, which extends VA eligibility to veterans dealing with hypertension as a result of using the herbicide in the Vietnam War era.
How much the proposed legislation could cost is unclear. Tester gave an estimate between $100 billion and $500 billion. The Congressional Budget Office could have a score detailing the cost by June 6, he said.
“It’s going to cost some, that’s just the way it is,” Tester said. “I wish health care was free, but it’s not.”
Some of the cost, like leases for new VA facilities, is known. The legislation is proposing just over $993 million for 31 new facility leases in 19 states. Texas, Missouri and Florida would be home to four facilities each, the bill stated.
No new VA facilities would come to Montana in the proposed legislation. However, the Fort Harrison facility and others in the state would provide health care to veterans with toxic-exposure, Tester spokesperson Olya Voyotivich said.
Another requirement is that the VA has to handle outreach to veterans to make them aware of the potential new services.
The U.S. Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs has to submit an outreach plan to the Senate and House Veterans’ Affairs Committees by Dec. 1, 2022, should the bill pass.
Both Tester and Moran, the ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ affairs committee, were confident that the bill would make it to President Joe Biden’s desk.
The Senate could vote on the bill as soon as June 6.