Democratic Sen. Jon Tester touted last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, and how it would affect insulin and drug prices in Bozeman on Friday.

The law, which passed in August, included provisions on several issues including climate change, national deficit reduction and health care.

During a press conference at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, Tester said that the bill was a “game changer” for cutting health care costs for people 65 and over in Montana.


