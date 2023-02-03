Democratic Sen. Jon Tester touted last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, and how it would affect insulin and drug prices in Bozeman on Friday.
The law, which passed in August, included provisions on several issues including climate change, national deficit reduction and health care.
During a press conference at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, Tester said that the bill was a “game changer” for cutting health care costs for people 65 and over in Montana.
“Folks have been paying too much for prescription drugs for far too long,” Tester said. “And the Inflation Reduction Act cut health care costs for Montanans.”
The bill requires Medicare to negotiate drug prices for older adults, he said.
Requiring Medicare to negotiate prices could mean more competition in the open market, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“Requiring Medicare to negotiate drug prices means that multinational pharmaceutical companies won’t be able to price gouge,” Tester said.
Medicare is scheduled to release a list of 10 drugs under Medicare Part D coverage that it plans to negotiate with drug manufacturers by September. Negotiations for those drugs are slated to end in August 2024, and negotiated prices will be effective by January 2026, according to a timeline from CMS.
Tester said the bill also caps out-of-pocket prescription drug costs through Medicare at $2,000 a year. That cap will become effective in 2025 for people with Medicare Part D. The cap also gives people the option to pay in monthly installments over a year.
Sebastian White, a nurse practitioner and diabetes specialist at the hospital, said during the press conference that he has seen the cost of care “rise dramatically” during his two decade career as a health care provider.
“Specifically the cost of insulin, which is a medication that some people rely on to survive, has increased 55% from 2014 to 2019,” White said.
He said the increased cost has caused people to ration their doses of the drug.
The bill also caps insulin costs to $35 a month for a month’s supply. That cap became effective earlier this year.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines voted against the bill. He said in a statement to the Chronicle that the “price fixing plan” in the bill would make premiums higher and make it more difficult for people to get life-saving cures and care.
“I supported a better approach to make insulin available for every patient without the unaffordable price hikes,” Daines said.
