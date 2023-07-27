Senators voted 91-7 to include the bipartisan amendment as part of the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act, the annual national defense bill making its way through Congress this month. The House narrowly approved its version of the bill on July 14.
The amendment, first introduced by Sen. Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota) was championed by Democratic Sen. Tester on the Senate floor Tuesday as a way to protect American food security and national security from overseas adversaries.
Republican Sen. Daines is also a co-sponsor on the amendment.
The legislation specifically targets China, Iran, North Korea and Russia to prohibit them from purchasing or leasing U.S. farmland.
The amendment charges the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review all significant agriculture-related foreign investments, and empowers the committee to prohibit future purchases of farmland from the four countries and connected entities.
It also adds the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to the interagency committee, which is composed of Presidential appointees and officials from the departments of the treasury, commerce, homeland security, and others.
Tester said in an interview with the Chronicle on Monday that the legislation addresses the potential for America’s enemies to harm the U.S. food supply and national security.
“If they were to buy enough land and that food goes to China or another country, versus here, it could impact our ability to feed the people, which is critically important,” Tester said. “And then the big other issue is the potential of buying land and utilizing it for spying purposes.”
While North Dakota was able to shut down that project, Tester feared that in other cases people wouldn’t be aware of the foreign investments or unable to stop them. This amendment changes that, the senator said.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, foreign investors held 40 million acres of U.S. forest and farmland at the end of 2021. Of those acres, China’s holdings accounted for less than 1%, at 383,935 acres. The biggest foreign land holder is Canada, which owns 31% of the acres, according to the report.
In Montana, 916,269 acres are foreign-owned, about 1.7% of the privately-owned agriculture land in the state, based on the 2021 data.
Tester said in the interview the U.S. needs to act proactively on this issue. Given the Malstrom Air Force base in Montana and other military assets, it’s of key importance to his home state.
“I think getting ahead of the curve on this is what’s really important. North Dakota raised our awareness to this and the spy balloon added to it, with what all they’re doing militarily in China,” Tester said. “The time is right for this now, not after the fact when it becomes too late.
Senator Daines also praised passage of the amendment he co-sponsored in a press release Tuesday.
“Food security is national security and folks across Montana are rightfully concerned that China and our adversaries are buying up American farmland near critical military operations,” Daines said in the release. “In order to protect our national security interests, especially after the Chinese spy balloon floated over Montana’s ICBMs and used American technology against us, we must stop our adversaries in their tracks before they threaten our food security or commit more acts of espionage.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.