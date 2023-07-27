Let the news come to you

Legislation sponsored by Montana senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines to ban foreign adversaries from acquiring U.S. farmland easily passed a Senate vote on Tuesday.

Senators voted 91-7 to include the bipartisan amendment as part of the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act, the annual national defense bill making its way through Congress this month. The House narrowly approved its version of the bill on July 14.

The amendment, first introduced by Sen. Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota) was championed by Democratic Sen. Tester on the Senate floor Tuesday as a way to protect American food security and national security from overseas adversaries.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

