The Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022 passed by a vote of 86-11, and will soon head to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, a cosponsor of the bill, said in a press conference Wednesday that the legislation’s passage showed that democracy works.
“This bill isn’t Democratic or Republican, it is American and it needed to be passed by the United States Senate,” Tester said. “This is a bill that was way, way, way too important to let typical D.C. politics get in the way.”
About 3.5 million veterans could have toxic-exposure in the U.S. About two-thirds, or 66,000, of Montana’s veteran population could have been exposed to toxic materials.
The legislation will add 23 toxic-exposure conditions for Veterans Affairs to consider when providing benefits and disability, including exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange and radiation and the conditions caused by those exposures, like hypertension and cancer.
People can learn how to file a claim and find out about benefits from the PACT Act at va.gov/PACT, or by calling 1-800-698-2411. Tester said that once the president signs the bill, the VA will begin to consider and evaluate claims.
The senator said that he had taken it for granted that the bill would pass last week after previously passing in both chambers of Congress.
After the bill’s failure to reach a two-thirds majority vote, Tester said that he went to Republican colleagues who could help, like Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Rob Portman, Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Roy Blunt and Sen. Susan Collins.
He credited veterans services organizations, like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a group of about 50 veterans who camped out on the steps of the Capitol over the weekend for making their voices heard.
“As one veteran told me, ‘this is exactly what we fought for, we fought for the ability to have a government that represents us,’” Tester said.
There were two snags that stopped the bill in its tracks in the last vote: Republican Sen. Pat Toomey concerns about a “budget gimmick” in the bill, and the deal made between Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
Toomey introduced an amendment to the PACT Act to address his concern that $400 billion would be spent on things unrelated to toxic-exposure.
That amendment failed, with Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins being the lone Republican to vote against it.
Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines voted in favor of the bill Tuesday after voting to block it last week and signaling that he would support the bill if Toomey’s amendment was added.
Daines wanted debate to continue on the bill before it moved forward to deal with the funding concern, according to his office.
“While I’m disappointed these improvements did not pass, the ‘PACT Act’ passed with my full support,” Daines said in a statement. “I look forward to it becoming law in the very near future.”
Tester said that the next steps for the bill, after the president’s signature propels it to law, is oversight. Conversations with VA Secretary Denis McDonough showed that the head of the VA plans to implement the bill exactly as Congress intended, Tester said.
“We’re gonna have to provide oversight. We’re gonna have to make sure he does exactly what he said he’s going to do,” Tester said.
