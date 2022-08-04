Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A bill intended to expand benefits for generations of veterans that have service-related toxic exposure passed the Senate Tuesday night almost a week after being blocked by Republicans.

The Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022 passed by a vote of 86-11, and will soon head to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, a cosponsor of the bill, said in a press conference Wednesday that the legislation’s passage showed that democracy works.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.