Temporary restraining order granted on PSC candidate certification in suit over districts By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 22, 2021 A U.S. District Court judge signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday preventing candidates for the upcoming Montana Public Service Commission election from being certified by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.District Judge Donald Molloy's order comes after a motion for a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order on the certification for candidates running in PSC district 1 and 5 was filed Dec. 17 by plaintiffs Bob Brown, Don Seifert and Hailey Sinoff.The plaintiffs sued the Montana secretary of state's office earlier this month over the PSC districts. They argue the the population levels of the current districts don’t meet a voting standard laid out in the U.S. Constitution. “I wasn’t expecting to hear anything so quickly, but it does provide some clarity going into the prelim injunction hearing,” said Constance Van Kley, an attorney representing the plaintiffs.Van Kley said that she was pleased with the order, but not to read too deeply into the outcome.The order will last until a Jan. 7 hearing on the motion for a preliminary injunction, which will be held in the U.S. District Court in Missoula.The order prevents the secretary of state’s office from certifying candidates for districts 1 and 5. Filing for those races begins on Jan. 13. A request for comment from Jacobsen’s office was not immediately returned.In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs argue that the five PSC districts did not follow the “one person, one vote” rule in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.The order indicated that “temporarily restraining the certification process will permit review of the Commission’s current districts,” which will determine whether the districts comply with the rule.The plaintiffs “persuasively” pointed to numerous reasons why the temporary restraining order is in the public interest, according to the judge’s order. “Fair and effective representation,” for example, would require that the districts comply with the “one person, one vote,” rule.The complaint said that since the districts were last redrawn in 2003, Montana’s population has grown disproportionately. District 3, the district that includes Gallatin County and the most populous, and District 1, which includes much of the Hi-Line and the least populous, have a population deviation of 24%.The "one person, one vote" rule allows for a deviation of 10% amongst state districts. The order recognized that the population deviation was significant, and that it could dilute the weight of a person's vote in District 3, while giving a vote from District 1 more weight."Plaintiffs have convincingly shown that the current districts do not comply with that rule," Molloy wrote in the order. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 