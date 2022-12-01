Let the news come to you

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen announced Tuesday that representatives from three state offices have completed their canvass of the 2022 election and declared each candidate who received the most votes on Nov. 8 officially elected.

“Thank you to the canvass board for completing this important procedure outlined in Montana election law,” Jacobsen said in her announcement. “The state canvass is an essential step in the process of certifying Montana’s General Election results.”

The decision by the Board of State Canvassers, which is composed of representatives from the offices of Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Superintendent Elsie Arntzen and State Auditor Troy Downing, marks the final step in the 2022 electoral process.


