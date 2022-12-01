Let the news come to you

The Montana state health department has expanded its contract with a private consulting group hired to oversee the struggling Montana State Hospital and other public health care facilities. The price tag for the amended contract with Alvarez & Marsal LLC, slated to conclude in September 2023, has also swelled to nearly $7 million dollars, up from the prior agreement’s figure of $2.2 million, negotiated earlier this year.

The revised contract, effective Oct. 1, was obtained by Montana Free Press through a public information request. The document lays out some of the New York-based firm’s strategies for helping the state health department stabilize its federally unaccredited state psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs, a facility with a roughly $51 million budget for the current fiscal year and a 47% staff vacancy rate last month, and improve operations at other state-run facilities.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton indicated that increasing the contract to $6,966,873 is justified.


