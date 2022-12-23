Let the news come to you

A Montana lawmaker who planned to restrict the ability of the state’s utility consumer advocate to testify to the Legislature said Wednesday he plans to reverse course.

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said he already has drafted an amendment to undo one he proposed earlier — and legislative committee adopted — to limit the authority of the Montana Consumer Counsel.

The Consumer Counsel is created by the Montana Constitution to advocate on behalf of consumers in utility regulation matters, such as energy rate increases requested by NorthWestern Energy.


