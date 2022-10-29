Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana’s top Republican politicians gathered in a corner office in Belgrade with a simple message: Elect Ryan Zinke.

A rally in support of Zinke’s campaign for Montana’s western congressional district was held at the GOP Office in Belgrade Friday. Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte urged attendees to not only vote for Zinke, but to get their friends and family to as well.

The room of about 40 people was a mixture of residents, political staffers and local candidates, including Joe Flynn, who is running for the Gallatin County Commission, James Cocco, who is vying for House District 65 and Shelley Vance, who is running for Senate District 34.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.