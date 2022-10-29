Gov. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines bow their heads for a prayer during a campaign event for U.S. Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke at the Montana GOP office in Belgrade on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Montana’s top Republican politicians gathered in a corner office in Belgrade with a simple message: Elect Ryan Zinke.
A rally in support of Zinke’s campaign for Montana’s western congressional district was held at the GOP Office in Belgrade Friday. Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte urged attendees to not only vote for Zinke, but to get their friends and family to as well.
The room of about 40 people was a mixture of residents, political staffers and local candidates, including Joe Flynn, who is running for the Gallatin County Commission, James Cocco, who is vying for House District 65 and Shelley Vance, who is running for Senate District 34.
Zinke, who spoke last, said that he had been through many battles. Generals don’t win battles, but the frontline does, he said, equating voters to the frontline that decides who is elected to public office.
He said the country is failing on the international front and domestically, and gave examples like inflation, energy, the southern border, fentanyl, sex trafficking and schools.
The country is failing culturally, too, he said.
“And the cultural aspect we have to defend, boys cannot play girls sports,” Zinke said. “We shouldn’t have puberty blocking therapy advocacy in junior high. Our founding fathers were not racist.”
He urged people in the room to get out and vote, and to get their friends and neighbors to vote for him.
Zinke said that if voter turnout is what he thinks it will be, he thinks he would win. Turnout for the June primary in Gallatin County was just over 30%.
“But I can tell you if we don’t turn out we have deeper problems in this country, because it’s indicative (that) we don’t care,” Zinke said.
Knudsen made the case that the Zinke would be valuable in Washington D.C. to help protect the country’s border with Mexico. Knudsen said that illegal Mexican drug cartels were the number one threat facing Montana, and that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is a growing issue.
Since 2017, fentanyl overdoses in Montana have increased by 1,100%, Knudsen said, adding that the number was confirmed by the state’s crime lab.
“This is not hyperbole, folks,” Knudsen said. “The southern border is the cause of all these drugs coming into Montana, period.”
Daines provided an update from around the country. The senator said that he had just returned from 10 days on the campaign trail supporting Republican Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and JD Vance of Ohio, and that those races looked favorable for Republicans.
He emphasized how important Zinke’s race against Democratic candidate Monica Tranel was. He said that Republicans need to pick up five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives to get control.
Gianforte said that the midterm was an “incredibly important election.” Gianforte touted economic success in the state before putting the onus of inflation woes on President Joe Biden’s administration for “outrageous spending.”
He said Biden’s administration has an anti-American energy policy, and that policy is making America less safe, adding that’s why Zinke needed to be elected because of his experience in D.C.
