Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Maps that could shape the next decade of legislative districts in Gallatin County and across Montana were put under public scrutiny Thursday.

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission held a regional public hearing at Montana State University to get feedback on maps that aim to slice the state into 100 legislative districts.

The meeting was part of a slate of nine public hearings on the proposed legislative maps throughout the state. The commission’s stop on the public hearing tour Thursday focused on the Central Region, a 14-county bloc covering southwestern Montana that includes Gallatin, Park and Madison counties.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.