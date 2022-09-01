The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission listens to public comments about proposed state legislative district boundaries in Norm Asbjornson Hall on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission listens to public comments about proposed state legislative district boundaries in Norm Asbjornson Hall on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Maps that could shape the next decade of legislative districts in Gallatin County and across Montana were put under public scrutiny Thursday.
The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission held a regional public hearing at Montana State University to get feedback on maps that aim to slice the state into 100 legislative districts.
The meeting was part of a slate of nine public hearings on the proposed legislative maps throughout the state. The commission’s stop on the public hearing tour Thursday focused on the Central Region, a 14-county bloc covering southwestern Montana that includes Gallatin, Park and Madison counties.
Four maps were produced by the commission, two each from Democratic and Republican commissioners.
The purpose of the meeting was for the commission to get public input on what people in the region liked and disliked about the four maps, and how their present construction affected the places they lived.
Maylinn Smith, the chair of the commission, said at the opening of the afternoon meeting that it was likely that none of the four maps presented Thursday would be the final map.
A final map deciding new or familiar lines for legislative districts is expected to be sent to the Montana Secretary of State early next year, according to the commission’s redistricting schedule.
Sprinkled throughout public comment were concerns over whether the proposed maps kept communities that share interests — like Bozeman and Belgrade or the Paradise Valley — together in a district, or that geographical barriers, like mountain ranges, in proposed districts could make travel for legislators and voters difficult.
The overwhelming concern, however, was on the competitiveness and fairness of the proposed maps.
Maps one and four, which were submitted by Republican commissioners Dan Stusek and Jeff Essmann, were scrutinized the most over competitiveness.
Eric Matthews, a Democratic candidate for House District 66, urged the commission to hold the criteria and goals the body set out for itself last year during the congressional map-making process at the core of its decision on a legislative map.
Matthews is running unopposed for his legislative seat, and wanted more of a focus on competitiveness.
“I’m in a district that has no choice,” Mathews said. “I don’t think that is good for democracy.”
All four maps were built to conform with mandatory and discretionary criteria that the commission created last year.
Included in the mandatory criteria is that maps should not have a population deviation of 1% or higher, that maps protect minority voting rights, and that districts have to be compact and contiguous.
The discretionary criteria included that maps can’t be drawn to unduly favor a political party, maps should minimize dividing cities and towns, the commission should consider keeping communities of interest intact and that competitiveness could be considered when drawing districts.
Though not a requirement, the commission did create a competitiveness metric this year that gathered voter data from 10 races over the course of 2016 to 2020.
A competitive district is one that Democrats and Republicans have won 30% of the time during that four year period, according to the metric.
Stusek said that originally he and Essmann had voted against a competitiveness metric, but approved using the 10 races to define competitiveness based on voter trends to figure whether a district was competitive — not to draw districts proportionally for Democrats and Republicans.
“Those 10 races were adopted for merely a competitiveness ranking that the commissioners adopted for as an optional criteria,” Stusek said.
Representative democracy was Rep. Ed Stafman’s concern. He said that both Republican and Democratic voices are important for proper representation in the legislature. Maps two and three, submitted by Democratic commissioners Joe Lamson and Kendra Miller were close to the representation Stafman wanted.
Maps one and four, however, would skew that representation heavily in Republicans’ favor, he said.
“This is a power grab,” Stafman said. “And it’s a power grab that will cement the majority power into a super majority for a decade. That’s bad for Montana, that’s bad for representational democracy and it’s bad for all of us.”
The next meeting will be Sept. 7 starting at 9 a.m. at the Great Falls College MSU Heritage Hall. There will be no remote participation option for that meeting.
