Faith, family, freedom and longer prison sentences are what two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for a Bozeman legislative district are running for.
James Cocco and Ryan Eisele are battling for the chance to challenge Democratic incumbent Rep. Kelly Kortum for House District 65. Neither candidate has run for public office before.
Cocco first came to Bozeman in 1988 to attend Montana State University, and went on to graduate from the University of Montana with a degree in journalism.
Cocco said in an email to the Chronicle that he decided to run in HD 65 while sitting in a doctor’s office. He and his wife Kristen were waiting to hear if they would be having a baby.
“I decided it was time to step up to ensure hope and opportunities for generations to come,” Cocco said.
Cocco routinely posts campaign videos to his Facebook page. One shared his platform of “faith, family and freedom.” Cocco said that all actions should be based on integrity and a desire to do good and that a strong family has been “the bedrock of great societies.”
Issues that Cocco could address should he make it to the legislature include pro-business policies, pro-family and pro-child policies, stewardship of public lands and establishing a lean and responsible government.
Eisele moved from Michigan in 2002 with his father, and went on to graduate from Bozeman High School. Eisele said that he wanted to run for public office because he does not like the way the world is going, adding that he wanted to narrow down violence in Montana.
Eisele’s main focus is having more stringent prison sentences for people who have committed violent crimes.
He gave examples of what bolstered sentencing could look like for a person who assaults someone.
A first time offender would be required to spend 30 days in jail. Second time offenders would be imprisoned for 90 days. Third time offenders would have to spend no less than a year in prison, Eisele said.
“They should not not at all be granted parole until they serve their whole sentence,” Eisele said.
For people that commit sexual offenses, Eisele said “there’s no cure for them” and that they need to be “locked up.”
A section of Cocco’s campaign website mentions the “right to life.” When asked to elaborate, Cocco said that becoming a father “changes you in the most profound way.”
He said that it is society’s duty to protect “these tiny lives” and to support families when they’re going through challenging times.
“As a soon-to-be father, absent those who have suffered rape, incest, or the life of the mother is threatened, I support the right of babies to live,” Cocco said.
On the topic of abortion, Eisele said that he believes everybody has a freedom of will. If a pregnancy is the cause of nonconsensual sex or rape, he said that abortion would be appropriate.
But if it’s consensual sex, people should prepare for the consequences, Eisele said.
“If two parents (have) consensual sex between each other, then you better be prepared for the outcome,” he said.
Another point on Cocco’s campaign website addressed “election integrity.” He would not elaborate on what that meant to him. He did use the opportunity to criticize Kortum, pointing to his opposition of a slate of election laws in the 2021 legislative session.
“His voting record demonstrates that he does not care about protecting one of America’s most time-honored and venerable institutions — fair and free elections,” Cocco said.
Kortum said that he was proud of his voting record. He said while serving on the State Administration and Veterans Affairs Committee he opposed the slew of bills that focused on voting.
Those bills included House Bill 176, which ended election day voter registration, and Senate Bill 169, which prevents students from using student IDs as their sole form of identification to vote.
“I opposed all of those bills for the same reason: They are all designed to prevent Montanans from voting to help a certain political party,” Kortum said.
Cocco has a large lead over Eisele in fundraising.
Cocco’s latest financial report indicated that he had $2,738.68 in the bank. So far, he has spent $9,686.32 for the primary race.
Cocco’s financial reports dating back to February show that the majority of his campaign contributions come from across the country, including donations from California, New Hampshire, Louisiana and Nevada residents.
Eisele’s latest financial report showed the candidate has $140 in the bank for his primary campaign. He said that it has been a difficult campaign so far.
Eisele is used to adversity, however. When he was 11 years old he fell 50 feet from a cliff at Yellowstone National Park and suffered a serious head injury.
“I had a rough life growing up, even before my head injury,” Eisele said. “And I learned to take things with a grain of salt. I try not to worry and focus on the small things.”