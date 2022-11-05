Front of Open Democracy PAC mailer
The front of one of the mailers sent by Open Democracy PAC featuring clerk and recorder candidate Marla Davis, a Republican.

 Alex Miller/Chronicle

A series of mailers from an out-of-state political action committee focused on the Gallatin County clerk and recorder race hit mailboxes this fall.

Four mailers from Washington D.C.-based Open Democracy PAC have made their way to mailboxes in the county. Since their disbursement, allegations of dark money and complaints alleging violations of Montana election law have been levied against the organization.

Some of the mailers support incumbent Eric Semerad, a Democrat, and others allege that his Republican opponent, Marla Davis, cannot be trusted to protect elections in Gallatin County. Both of the candidates are unhappy with the mailers.


