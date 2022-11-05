A series of mailers from an out-of-state political action committee focused on the Gallatin County clerk and recorder race hit mailboxes this fall.
Four mailers from Washington D.C.-based Open Democracy PAC have made their way to mailboxes in the county. Since their disbursement, allegations of dark money and complaints alleging violations of Montana election law have been levied against the organization.
Some of the mailers support incumbent Eric Semerad, a Democrat, and others allege that his Republican opponent, Marla Davis, cannot be trusted to protect elections in Gallatin County. Both of the candidates are unhappy with the mailers.
Semerad said that he had no connection to or contact with the PAC.
“I wish I could have contacted them and let them know to stop,” Semerad said.
He said that he was upset that PACs can “just do this on their own behalf.” He added that he has spent 32 years building relationships in the county, and that the mailers hurt that relationship building.
One of the mailers included a photo of Semerad and his children, something that particularly upset him.
“I’m a public figure, they’re not,” Semerad said.
Davis has alleged that “dark money” has made its way into the race for clerk and recorder, and that the PAC is trying to “interfere and influence the outcome of this election.”
“One must ask, what are their motives and why specifically the clerk and recorder’s race,” Davis said in an email to the Chronicle. “Their website provides a glimpse as to their targets and goals.”
Open Democracy PAC did not respond to requests for comment by deadline. The organization has spent $60,178.35 on mailers and digital ads in the Gallatin County clerk and recorder race, according to a financial filing with the Federal Election Commission.
Its website indicated that the organization was created to support and elect lawmakers and election administrators who will eliminate voter registration barriers, make voting accessible and eliminate rules disenfranchising voters because of race.
It has endorsed a number of candidates around the country. The only political candidate that the committee has endorsed in Montana is Amy Reeves, the incumbent in a race for the clerk and recorder position in Lewis and Clark County.
The clerk and recorder position acts as election administrator for the county.
Davis told the Chronicle previously that a big issue for the position is election integrity. In April, Davis and other candidates in the county attended an election integrity conference hosted by the Gallatin County Republican Central Committee featuring Republican legislators Rep. Brad Tschida and Sen. Theresa Manzella.
Both stumped in support of an ultimately unsuccessful call for a special session to investigate election integrity.
Similar mailers have also appeared in Lewis and Clark County. Those center on the nonpartisan clerk and recorder race between Reeves and Bettijo Starr. The PAC has spent $40,168.73 for digital ads and mailers in that race.
According to reporting from the Helena Independent Record, Starr said she believed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump in an email exchange between her and a Lewis and Clark County resident. She then told the Independent Record that she was not an election denier.
Two complaints against the Open Democracy PAC were filed by the Gallatin County Republican Central Committee.
The first was sent on Oct. 26 and alleged that the Open Democracy PAC had not reported spending in the state, and was “working non-stop to conceal their true motives and rig the election.”
Jeff Mangan, the Commissioner of Political Practices, dismissed the complaint because the PAC had filed a notice of organization on Oct. 7, and the financial report deadline of Oct. 31 had not passed.
The second complaint was filed on Nov. 1 and alleged that Semerad and the PAC had “illegally coordinated independent expenditures.” The complaint alleged that this coordination was evident through pictures on the mailers, because one of the photos was “not readily available anywhere publicly.”
The COPP dismissed that complaint, and attached a screenshot of a Google image search of Semerad that included the photo used on the mailer.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
