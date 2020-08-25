Republican Nick Allevato is now running against Democrat Chris Pope for the state Senate seat representing northeast Gallatin County.
The Gallatin Republicans selected Allevato as their candidate after Rick Vaught withdrew from the race for Senate District 31. The Gallatin Republicans did not respond to an interview request.
The Secretary of State’s office approved Allevato’s candidacy last week.
Allevato lives in Bozeman and works in information technology, according to his website.
Since 2018, Allevato has served as a cloud and DevOps engineer for GPL Technologies, which has offices in New York City; Burbank, California; and Vancouver, Canada. He previously worked in information technology in Seattle and Los Angeles. Allevato graduated from California State University with a degree in philosophy in 2007.
He declined an interview with the Chronicle, saying “I don’t speak to the media” and “you need to get a real job.”
He later discussed the interview request on his website in a post titled, “Fake news gonna fake.” He wrote he was “harassed” by a reporter.
At the meeting, Allevato, questioned the seriousness of COVID-19 and said it was suspicious that the commissioners were considering a change to the election format so close to Election Day when they had known about the virus for months.
“Oscar Wilde said, ‘The worst form of tyranny the world has ever known is the tyranny of the weak over the strong. It’s the only tyranny that lasts.’ You three are the weak and the people are the strong,” Allevato said, addressing the three county commissioners. “Thomas Jefferson said, ‘There is no crueler tyranny than that which is perpetuated under the shield of law and in the name of justice.’ We see you, we’re watching you and you will not succeed.”
The quote Allevato attributed to Jefferson was originally said by Montesquieu, an 18th-century French political philosopher.
Allevato will face Pope in the Nov. 3 election.
Pope has spent two terms as a state representative for House District 65 in Bozeman. As a state lawmaker, he focused on bills aimed at expanding clean energy, investing in infrastructure and helping students with disabilities.
Libertarian Joshua-Luke O’Connor filed for the race in March but has since dropped out.
Mike Phillips, a Democrat, has represented Senate District 31 since 2013 and is term-limited from running again.
