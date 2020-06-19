Montana Democrats supported the Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday that President Donald Trump’s push to end legal protections for about 700,000 young immigrants may not continue. Republican members of the state’s congressional delegation disagreed with the decision.
Trump sought to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which allows “Dreamers” to continue to work and be protected from deportation. DACA was created in 2012 under the Obama administration and Trump included terminating DACA as part of his presidential campaign.
The court voted 5-4 to uphold the program, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining four more liberal justices in the majority.
There were 70 DACA recipients in Montana as of the end of 2019, according to data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
“(This) is welcomed news for the thousands of young folks who were brought to the United States through no choice of their own, and for whom this country is the only home they’ve ever known,” Democrat Sen. Jon Tester said in an emailed statement.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines disagreed with Thursday’s ruling and “believes President Obama was wrong to abuse his power to illegally create DACA,” spokesperson Katie Schoettler said in an email.
A spokesperson for Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte similarly mentioned how Obama started the program. Gianforte believes a bigger issue is the “need to secure our border and fix our broken immigration system,” said Travis Hall, the spokesperson.
“Greg agrees with Justice (Clarence) Thomas that Congress, not the courts, needs to resolve the status of DACA recipients,” Hall said in an email. “That’s Congress’s job, not judges and not presidents through unlawful executive orders.”
Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is running for Senate against Daines, voiced support for the decision.
“DREAMers belong in our country. Our communities are better & stronger because of them,” Bullock tweeted. “In the Senate, I’ll work across the aisle to secure needed immigration reform that contains a path to citizenship so #DACA recipients don’t face uncertainty any longer.”
The Montana Human Rights Network, a Helena-based nonprofit, posted on its Facebook page that “immigrant rights are human rights” and Dreamers “deserved this ruling.”
Thursday’s decision was a pleasant surprise to Shahid Haque, a Helena-based immigration attorney with Border Crossing Law Firm who has several clients in the Gallatin Valley.
“Unless Trump and the administration writes new reasons to get rid of DACA and change reasoning for that, the policy should be here to stay,” Haque said.
Immigrants who entered the country illegally as children could apply for a two-year protection under the program.
Since 2017, no new DACA applications were allowed. Recipients of the protections were still allowed to renew, but Haque said many of his clients couldn’t establish long-term plans in fears of deportation as they were unsure of potential law changes. Many, he said, were ordered to be deported and the Supreme Court’s ruling could alter their appeals process.
“It could make a huge difference for a lot of people,” Haque said. “On top of that, this ruling further protects people in DACA status already.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.