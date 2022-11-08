John Lamb, a candidate for Montana's second congressional district, speaks during a debate organized by the campaign of his opponent, Monica Tranel, at the Madison Valley Public Library in Ennis on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Monica Tranel, a candidate for U.S. Congress and former Olympic rower, hosts a rowing competition at a Democrat rally on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Story Mansion. The rally was called “Roe Row Roe Your Vote.”
John Lamb, a candidate for Montana's second congressional district, talks as his opponent, Monica Tranel, listens during a debate organized by the Tranel campaign at the Madison Valley Public Library in Ennis on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Ryan Zinke, the third candidate for the seat, is absent.
John Lamb, a candidate for Montana's second congressional district, speaks during a debate organized by the campaign of his opponent, Monica Tranel, at the Madison Valley Public Library in Ennis on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Monica Tranel, a candidate for U.S. Congress and former Olympic rower, hosts a rowing competition at a Democrat rally on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Story Mansion. The rally was called “Roe Row Roe Your Vote.”
John Lamb, a candidate for Montana's second congressional district, talks as his opponent, Monica Tranel, listens during a debate organized by the Tranel campaign at the Madison Valley Public Library in Ennis on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Ryan Zinke, the third candidate for the seat, is absent.
In the waning hours leading up to Election Day, Democratic congressional candidate Monica Tranel called on a room of supporters to knock more doors in Gallatin County.
Tuesday will be the first time in three decades that voters in Montana will elect two people to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Tranel is running against Republican Ryan Zinke and Libertarian John Lamb. The candidates running in the newly-minted congressional district, particularly Tranel and Zinke, have been trying to make the most of crunch time before Election Day.
The rally Sunday, which was held at the Story Mansion in Bozeman, was the second appearance Tranel made in Gallatin County in the final week before the Nov. 8 General Election.
Tranel told supporters that the final hours before Tuesday were the most important.
“It comes down to the sprint,” Tranel said. “It’s at the finish line that you win.”
The event included Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who urged supporters to get out the vote for Tranel. Tester said that Tranel has done “an amazing job” at getting around to voters in the state, and that the race for the new seat was winnable.
In the final days of the race, Tranel participated in events in Ennis, Butte, Missoula and Bozeman.
A spokesperson for Zinke’s campaign said in an email to the Chronicle that in the last days of the election Zinke has visited “every county at least once, many of them several times.”
Zinke also appeared at a rally in Belgrade last month where Republican officials Gov. Greg Gianforte, Sen. Steve Daines and Attorney General Austin Knudsen stumped in support of the Republican candidate.
The Republican candidate campaigned in Missoula and Stevensville over the weekend. Griffin Neal, a spokesperson for Zinke’s campaign, said that the candidate was sign waving in Columbia Falls Monday morning, and then planned to join volunteers to make phone calls and knock doors.
Polling for the new district has shown a close race, however. The newest poll from Montana State University Billings had Zinke at 34% compared to Tranel’s 32% of the vote — Lamb had his best showing in that poll with a forecasted 12% of the vote.
The Cook Political Report also changed the rating of the western congressional district from “Likely” to “Leans” Republican in October.
Jeremy Johnson, a political scientist at Carroll College, said that the shift has likely been helpful to Tranel, adding that she has proven herself to be “an exceptional candidate.”
“That amount of voter engagement, she’s worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever seen on the campaign trail,” Johnson said.
Zinke’s campaign seemed unconcerned with the shift.
“The only people who know less about Montana than D.C. political pundits are the Instagram influencers who go to Bozeman looking for Kevin Costner,” Neal said.
Gallatin County will likely play a key role in pushing either candidate to victory Tuesday — more than 91,000 people are registered to vote in the county. So far, just over 50% of absentee ballots have been returned to the county election office, according to data from the Montana Secretary of State’s Office.
Johnson said that Bozeman and Missoula are obviously important, but that the university precincts could hold the key to victory.
“If Tranel is going to win, she needs a good showing around the universities,” Johnson said.
Neal said that Zinke was the last Republican to win Gallatin County, and that the candidate recognizes the growth the area has experienced over the last several years.
Zinke won Gallatin County by 922 votes in 2014.
Tranel said at a press conference last week in Bozeman that her campaign is expecting about 50,000 votes total from the county, and that it’s likely that total will be split. She said the growth in the county is the “X factor.”
“They don’t have a track record here… we don’t know where they’re going to land,” Tranel said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.