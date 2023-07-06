Let the news come to you

What began as a minor traffic stop in eastern Montana became a drug bust three years ago. But a recent Montana Supreme Court ruling has overturned the conviction, and put more safeguards in place, saying a minor — nearly trifling — stop can’t transform into a search-and-seizure operation without clear probable cause.

The case, State of Montana vs. Noli, also was key because it leaned heavily on body camera footage which gave the five justices cause to doubt the testimony of the Montana Highway Patrol Trooper.

As some states loosen the restrictions on searches of private property, Montana’s high court has ruled there must be more than a hunch to give law enforcement officers enough latitude to go beyond writing a ticket.


