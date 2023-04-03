Let the news come to you

Montana State University’s annual Law Day again brought the state’s highest court to campus, this time to hear a case about a permit expanding mining operations in Rosebud County.

The Montana Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the appeal of a lawsuit between the Montana Environmental Information Center and Westmoreland Rosebud Mining Monday in a ballroom of the Strand Union Building.

A lawyer for MEIC argued that the case was the first opportunity to uphold the Montana Strip and Underground Mine Reclamation Act in order to prevent further pollution of East Fork Armells Creek near Colstrip.


