The Montana Supreme Court listens to oral arguments in Montana Environmental Information Center v. Westmoreland Rosebud Mining, LLC during a Law Day hearing on the Montana State University campus on Monday, April, 3, 2023.
Jeremiah Langston, a lawyer with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, makes an argument to the Montana Supreme Court in the case Montana Environmental Information Center v. Westmoreland Rosebud Mining, LLC during a Law Day hearing in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Monday, April, 3, 2023.
Montana State University’s annual Law Day again brought the state’s highest court to campus, this time to hear a case about a permit expanding mining operations in Rosebud County.
The Montana Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the appeal of a lawsuit between the Montana Environmental Information Center and Westmoreland Rosebud Mining Monday in a ballroom of the Strand Union Building.
A lawyer for MEIC argued that the case was the first opportunity to uphold the Montana Strip and Underground Mine Reclamation Act in order to prevent further pollution of East Fork Armells Creek near Colstrip.
Lawyers for DEQ and mining company argued that the expansion of mining operations, known as AM4, would continue the “status quo” of impairment to the waterway by extending its duration rather than adding to it.
MEIC sued over an amended permit in 2019 that allowed the expansion of the Rosebud Mine’s mining operations near Colstrip. A district court judge overturned the permit and required that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality evaluate the permit again in 2021, according to court documents.
“We’re here today because the DEQ and the Board (of Environmental Review) failed to uphold MSUMRA’s protections of our water,” said Shiloh Hernandez, a lawyer representing the conservation group.
Jeremiah Langston, a lawyer for DEQ, said that the conservation group needed to prove that the permit was deficient, and whether the expansion of the mine would cause material damage to the waterway.
Langston said the state agency did find that there was a 13% increase in salt in the creek’s alluvium, or sediments deposited by running water, along the creek, which the DEQ considered to be within “natural variations” of a stream in eastern Montana.
That increase in salinity came from cumulative mining, not just the proposed expansion, he added. The surface water of the creek was also already impaired, and likely caused by industrial and agricultural sources rather than coal mining, Langston said.
Hernandez said that adding more salt with the expansion would violate water quality standards, like the Clean Water Act, because East Fork Armells Creek is already impaired by salt.
John Martin, an attorney for the coal mining company, said that the impact of the salt would not be measurable. He added that the argument MEIC was making pointed to issues with surface water on the creek.
“There was never even a calculation as to how AM4 would affect surface water,” Martin said.
Martin said that the conservation groups were attempting to add additional evidence for their case after the permit was reviewed and completed, which he said would allow MEIC and other agencies to “sandbag” the DEQ by not allowing the state agency to respond during the permitting process.
Hernandez disagreed, and said that there was evidence that the conservation group was not allowed to submit and that there was a double standard allowed for the DEQ, which he said was allowed to bring in more information.
He argued that DEQ got the definition of cumulative impact area wrong in its permitting process, and that MEIC was not allowed to give that argument.
“If that standard goes forward, the public will always be impaired in its ability to present cases and keep the agencies following the law,” Hernandez said.
