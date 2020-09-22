Democratic and Republican candidates for governor and attorney general differed on some approaches in a virtual forum Tuesday with the Montana Tavern Association.
Democratic Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Mike Cooney emphasized corralling the COVID-19 crisis as his top priority while Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, his opponent, focused on his background in business.
“We know to have a healthy economy, we have to have healthy people,” Cooney said.
Gianforte again repeated that he would rely on “personal responsibility” when it comes to the pandemic. When asked by host John Iverson, an MTA lobbyist, Gianforte alluded to making changes to Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan. Montana is in phase two of that plan, which means bars have to close at 12:30 a.m.
“I don’t think anything new happens after 12:30,” Gianforte said.
Cooney touted his reputation working in government, saying that he’s earned the trust of Montanans. He said his reason for running for governor is to tackle Montana’s biggest challenges by bringing people of both parties together.
He acknowledged the experts in any given field, like tavern owners for example, are those people themselves. So he wants to listen to them.
“Once you’re elected, the politics should be parked at the front door,” Cooney said. “You’re trying to govern. You’re trying to make the best decisions.”
Gianforte echoed a similar sentiment, but said his background means he can better relate to people and the issues they face.
“I’ll always have the backs of small business owners in the state,” Gianforte said.
When asked if they had ideas of implementing policies to affect gambling in Montana, the candidates said no, because most people they talked to don’t want changes made.
Cooney specifically highlighted his other priorities, like lowering prices of prescription drugs and expanding education opportunities.
First though, Cooney said the most important issue is the pandemic.
The hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard as regulations in place have limited businesses’ opportunities. Restaurants are still limited to only 75% capacity.
Gianforte said he fought in Congress for tavern owners to be allowed to receive money from the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program. He added that he doesn’t want to raise taxes.
Gianforte also said among his priorities is addressing drug and addiction issues.
“Let’s lock up the drug dealers but get the people who are sick healthy,” Gianforte said.
Given the economic situation of the state budget, Iverson asked Cooney if businesses would bear the brunt of increased taxes. Cooney dismissed that idea by pointing out how he understands the challenges businesses have faced in recent months.
“The last thing we would ever want to do is tax our way out of this,” Cooney said. “We have to be better managers. We have to make some tough decisions.”
On Tuesday night, Cooney and his Lt. Gov. candidate Casey Schreiner planned to take part in another virtual event with actor Jeff Bridges and fellow Democrats. Called the “Montana Made Campus Kick Off,” the roundtable was designed to address issues relating to college students, like tuition prices. Senate candidate Bullock and House of Representatives candidate Kathleen Williams were also scheduled to participate.
Before the gubernatorial candidates spoke at the MTA forum, Republican Austin Knudsen and Democrat Raph Graybill, candidates for attorney general, addressed the virtual crowd.
Knudsen called himself “very much a pro-law enforcement guy” and said he spends more than 90% of his time as Roosevelt County’s attorney prosecuting drug crimes.
Knudsen pointed out how in his law career he’s occasionally represented tavern owners, working side-by-side with them rather than from the state’s perspective. He also recognized that he would have limitations as attorney general in terms of regulations. He said he wants to help business owners be successful rather than a hindrance to them.
“I do want to reduce a lot of the bureaucracy in Helena,” Knudsen said.
Graybill, who is Bullock’s chief legal counsel, said his experience with government agencies means he won’t have a learning curve if elected. He said he wants regulators to work with businesses rather than focus on “trivial complaints.”
“The attorney general’s job is not like other jobs,” Graybill said. “The attorney general is truly your advocate. It’s your lawyer.”
