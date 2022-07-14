Democratic leadership in the Montana Legislature announced on Wednesday a plan to reinvest a surplus in tax revenue.
The proposal aims to use $1 billion of Montana’s $1.7 billion in surplus tax revenue for housing, property tax relief, child care and mental health care.
Senate Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, said the intent of the plan is to put money back in the pockets of people in Montana, to address rising costs and to make sure that the economy is thriving.
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Cary Smith, R-Billings, said in a statement that it was nice of his Democratic peers to hold a press conference to tout the state’s economy, employment and tax revenue under Republican leadership.
“Republican lawmakers look forward to continuing to be good stewards of Montana’s economy and providing further tax relief for Montanans,” Smith said.
The Democratic proposal lays out a way that the surplus money could be split four different ways, with housing receiving $500 million, $250 million for property tax relief and $125 million each for child care and mental health care.
The chunk devoted to housing would likely be put into a program like the Multifamily Coal Trust Home program, said Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, in an interview with the Chronicle.
Flowers said that housing is the biggest issue that he’s heard from voters.
“It’s an immediate crisis… and it’s affecting places like Bozeman pretty dramatically,” Flowers said.
The Multifamily Coal Trust Home program was originally given $15 million. Flowers said most of that has been used in the development of six multifamily rental properties. Combined, those properties create about 200 rental units.
The goal would be to spur the construction of affordable housing. The way that program works is by providing low interest loans to for-profit or nonprofit developers who want to build affordable housing, Flowers said.
Rent in those developments is capped at 30% of the annual median income, he said.
The $250 million devoted to property tax relief could be used for one-time payments or protections, said Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula.
O’Brien said that a portion of the money could be used for an immediate, one-time property tax refund targeted at working families. Another option is to add ongoing protection from rising property taxes.
She said there is already a model for that protection, which first appeared in a bill O’Brien introduced in the 2021 Legislature. That bill would have prevented property taxes from rising above a set percentage of a person’s income.
In Gallatin County, for example, a person that owned a property valued at $500,000 in 2022 could see an estimated increase of $42.19.
“The value of their home is growing so fast that they can’t afford the property tax bill, even though that bill was affordable when they first moved into their home,” O’Brien said.
The $125 million that could be used for child care would be invested in a variety of ways. Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, said that child care is the cornerstone of the economy, and without it, families can’t work and businesses can’t stay open.
The Democrats’ plan would be to invest in child care businesses and to provide grants for startups and revolving loans for existing childcare facilities.
The plan could also lower out-of-pocket costs for families needing child care. Another aspect of the proposal would be to increase the wages of childcare workers. Caferro said that in most cases child care workers average about $11 an hour.
The $125 million for mental health care could be used to expand community-based treatment options, like increasing the number of crisis beds, access to inpatient and outpatient treatment, funding mental health services in schools and increasing Medicaid provider rates for mental health care for people in the workforce.
Caferro said that money could help to restore state mental health and substance use services after budget cuts in 2017 caused the system to “crumble.”
When asked about the feasibility of the plan, Flowers said that he is hopeful that Republican legislators would pursue the programs discussed in the proposal.
“There’s no question that issues like affordable housing are not a partisan issue,” Flowers said.