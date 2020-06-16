Montana Democrats praised the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects workers from discrimination because of their gender identity or sexual orientation. Meanwhile, the Republican members of the state’s Congressional delegation were critical of the ruling.
Sen. Jon Tester, a Big Sandy Democrat, voiced broad support for the decision.
“Federal law now affirms Montanans’ fundamental right to be protected from workplace discrimination no matter who they are or who they love,” Tester said in an emailed statement. “But as long as this Administration keeps threatening the civil rights of Montanans, our fight for justice for all continues.”
In 2017, Tester voted against the Senate confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion in Monday’s decision.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines voted to confirm Gorsuch. On Monday, a Daines spokesperson said he agrees with Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s statement in his dissenting opinion that the court shouldn’t be legislating from the bench.
“Senator Daines stands against discrimination,” Katie Schoettler, the spokesperson, added in an email.
Daines, a Bozeman Republican, is running for reelection against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who tweeted support for the decision from both his campaign and official governor accounts.
“No one should have to live in fear of losing their job for who they love,” Bullock posted from his official account. “Today we celebrate a victory in the fight for equality, and tomorrow we continue to work towards advancing a more equal and just society.”
Like Daines, Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Bozeman Republican, was more critical of the Supreme Court ruling.
“Greg believes discrimination is wrong, and he also believes Justice Alito is correct that the court legislated from the bench,” said Travis Hall, a Gianforte spokesperson. “That said, Greg recognizes the court’s decision as the law of the land.”
Gianforte, the Republican candidate for governor, will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney in the November election. Cooney and his running mate, state Rep. Casey Schreiner, sent out a news release in favor of the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Today’s ruling is a victory for all LGBTQ+ Montanans and another step towards equality and justice for all,” they said in the release. “No Montanan should fear discrimination or be fired because of who they are or whom they love.”
In line with the state’s Democratic politicians, the state’s party chair Robyn Driscoll voiced approval of the Supreme Court decision.
“As Montana Democrats continue to commemorate Pride Month, we take a moment to celebrate this historic victory, and we reaffirm our commitment to fighting for equality and justice for all LGBTQ+ Montanans,” Driscoll said in a news release.
The Montana Republican Party didn’t release a statement on Monday’s ruling.
Montana is one of several states without laws prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.
In the absence of state law, five Montana cities — Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Missoula and Whitefish — have ordinances prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.
Monday’s Supreme Court decision marks a change for Montana.
The Bozeman chapter of the Montana Gender Alliance celebrated the decision.
“It’s critical for two reasons,” said facilitator Cindy Dixon. “It bucks a trend that our president has been pushing and reestablishes our rights, which were set back in 1964.”
The Montana Human Rights Network, a Helena-based nonprofit, also wrote on Facebook that the decision is a “resounding victory for LGBT rights” and stands in contrast to the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back protections for transgender people.
